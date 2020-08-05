  • facebook
Sushant Singh Rajput case: CCTV company owner says cameras in building were working on the day of his demise

As per a report by Republic Bharat, the owner of the CCTV has stated that the cameras in the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's building were operational on the day of the actor's demise.
Sushant Singh Rajput case: CCTV company owner says cameras in building were working on the day of his demise
As per the latest news reports in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, the CCTV company owner says cameras in building were working on the day of his demise. As per a report in Republic Bharat, the owner of the CCTV has stated that the cameras in the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's building were operational on the day of the actor's demise. Previously, it was reported that the CCTV's installed around the late actor's building were not functional on June 13 and June 14.

But, now the latest news reports state that the CCTV's in the late actor's building were actually in working condition. The late actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14 at his residence in Mumbai. The late actor's flatmate, Siddharth Pithani told Times Now, during an interview that the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput felt like he will not get any work in the Bollywood industry. Siddharth Pithani also goes on to add that the late actor hired him in his team and also treated him like a brother.

He further goes on to state that Sushant Singh Rajput was worried and also felt like he will have no money felt even to pay him the salary for the job. Sushant Singh Rajput's flatmate made some shocking revelations about the actor's situation. Siddharth Pithani also states that before January he was just an intern, and that the late actor offered him a job.

(ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput's flatmate Siddharth Pithani says the actor felt he won't get any work in the industry)

Credits :republic bharat, india.com

