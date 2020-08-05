  • facebook
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Centre supports Bihar government's request for CBI probe

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta stated that the Centre has accepted Bihar government's request for CBI enquiry in the Sushant Singh Rajput's case.
14772 reads Mumbai Updated: August 5, 2020 12:25 pm
News,Sushant Singh Rajput,supreme court,Bihar PoliceSushant Singh Rajput Case: Centre supports Bihar govt's request for CBI probe
The Supreme Court hearing in Sushant Singh Rajput case is underway and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta has stated that the Centre has accepted Bihar government's request recommending CBI enquiry into the actor's suicide case. Meanwhile, the top court is hearing Rhea Chakraborty's petition seeking direction for transfer of investigation from Patna to Mumbai. 

On Tuesday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also rallied for a CBI probe in Sushant's case after the DGP Bihar spoke to the late actor's father, Mr. KK Singh. Nitish Kumar had addressed the media and said, "The DGP spoke to #SushantSinghRajput's father this morning and he gave consent for CBI inquiry. So now, we are recommending CBI probe in the matter."

Rhea Chakraboty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde was quick to react to Nitish Kumar's statement. He told ANI on Tuesday, "There can't be transfer of a case which had no legal basis for Bihar to get involved. At most, it would be a 'Zero FIR' transferable to Mumbai Police. Transfer of a case, on which they had no jurisdiction, to CBI has no legal sanctity." 

The latest development is set to come as a big relief for the actor's family, fans and celebrities who have been demanding for a CBI probe into the matter since the actor's tragic demise. From Kangana Ranaut and Shekhar Suman to Rhea herself demanding a CBI enquiry, looks like the case will now be completely undertaken by the Central Bureau of Investigation.  

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for details. 

Credits :ANI

