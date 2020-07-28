  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput case: Chirag Paswan talks to Maharashtra CM and urges CBI probe in the matter

Chirag Paswan has recently urged for a CBI investigation into late Sushant Singh Rajput's case. He has talked about the same in a series of tweets.
15264 reads Mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Chirag Paswan talks to Maharashtra CM and urges CBI probe in the matterSushant Singh Rajput case: Chirag Paswan talks to Maharashtra CM and urges CBI probe in the matter
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14th June, 2020 but the debates and controversies related to his untimely demise haven’t ended yet. In a rather shocking state of events, the late actor’s father KK Singh has now filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty accusing her of threatening and financially exploiting the former. He has allegedly filed a 6-page FIR which includes 16 allegations against the actress. Rhea was earlier summoned by the Mumbai Police in relation to this case already.

Meanwhile, former actor and politician Chirag Paswan has now spoken to Maharashtra’s CM Uddhav Thackeray and urged a CBI probe in the MS Dhoni star’s case. He has revealed the same through the medium of a tweet in which it has also been stated that the Mumbai Police is looking into the matter and those found guilty will not be spared. Paswan has also mentioned in yet another tweet that the CM has assured of ordering a CBI investigation whenever necessary.

Check out the tweets below:

Apart from the politician, many other celebs and noted personalities have earlier urged for a proper probe into Sushant’s case. Among them is former Cabinet Minister Subramanian Swamy who has also appointed a lawyer to look into the matter. Meanwhile, Sushant’s last movie Dil Bechara has finally released on an OTT platform on 24th July and has received positive response from the audience. It has been directed by Mukesh Chhabra and also marks the debut of Sanjana Sanghi who was earlier seen in movies like Rockstar and Hindi Medium.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's father makes 16 allegations against Rhea Chakraborty in six page FIR

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Pinkvilla Rewind: What Shilpa Shetty, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor eat in an entire day
Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Things revealed by the actors about their bond
Mostlysane aka Prajakta Koli on acting debut, sexism, trolls & competing with Bhuvan, Nick, Ashish
Khatron Ke Khiladi winners list till date and what they are up to now; Find out
Kriti Sanon on her family, nepotism, losing films to starkids, chemistry with Sushant Singh Rajput
Kriti Sanon’s Journey: From an engineer to Bollywood’s leading actor
List of interesting things you may not know about Karishma Tanna
Sushant Singh Rajput never misbehaved with anyone; hoped our stars aren’t faulty: Swastika Mukherjee
Sanjana Sanghi on her 1st day on Dil Bechara sets, Rockstar shoot with Ranbir Kapoor
Dil Bechara: Celebs share their experience of working in Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film
Ankita Lokhande, Rhea Chakraborty to Kriti Sanon: Celebs' reactions on Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement