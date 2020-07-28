Sushant Singh Rajput case: Chirag Paswan talks to Maharashtra CM and urges CBI probe in the matter

Chirag Paswan has recently urged for a CBI investigation into late Sushant Singh Rajput's case. He has talked about the same in a series of tweets.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14th June, 2020 but the debates and controversies related to his untimely demise haven’t ended yet. In a rather shocking state of events, the late actor’s father KK Singh has now filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty accusing her of threatening and financially exploiting the former. He has allegedly filed a 6-page FIR which includes 16 allegations against the actress. Rhea was earlier summoned by the Mumbai Police in relation to this case already.

Meanwhile, former actor and politician Chirag Paswan has now spoken to Maharashtra’s CM Uddhav Thackeray and urged a CBI probe in the MS Dhoni star’s case. He has revealed the same through the medium of a tweet in which it has also been stated that the Mumbai Police is looking into the matter and those found guilty will not be spared. Paswan has also mentioned in yet another tweet that the CM has assured of ordering a CBI investigation whenever necessary.

Check out the tweets below:

मैंने मुख्यमंत्री जी ने सी॰बी॰आई॰ जाँच करवाने से आदेश देने को कहा। जिस पर उन्होंने विश्वास दिलाया की मुंबई पुलिस गम्भीरता से काम कर रही है और जब कभी भी यह महसूस होगा की सीबीआई जाँच की ज़रूरत है वह खुद ही जाँच के आदेश दे देंगे। — युवा बिहारी चिराग पासवान (iChiragPaswan) July 28, 2020

Apart from the politician, many other celebs and noted personalities have earlier urged for a proper probe into Sushant’s case. Among them is former Cabinet Minister Subramanian Swamy who has also appointed a lawyer to look into the matter. Meanwhile, Sushant’s last movie Dil Bechara has finally released on an OTT platform on 24th July and has received positive response from the audience. It has been directed by Mukesh Chhabra and also marks the debut of Sanjana Sanghi who was earlier seen in movies like Rockstar and Hindi Medium.

