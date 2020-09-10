Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Court reserves order on Rhea Chakraborty’s bail plea for tomorrow

As Rhea Chakraborty had applied for a bail post her arrest by the NCB, the court will announce the order her bail plea on September 11.

Rhea Chakraborty has been making the headlines ever since her name has surfaced as the main accuse in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. To note, Sushant's family has accused Rhea of abetment to suicide along with siphoning off Rs 15 crore. While the actress has been on CBI's radar since the beginning, with the introduction of the illegal drugs angle, Rhea was also grilled by the Narcotics Control Bureau. In fact, she has also been arrested and was sent into 14 days judicial custody.

However, Rhea had applied for bail soon after her arrest and it was reported that the Sessions Court will be hearing her bail plea today. While the arguments in the case have been heard, as per a recent development, the court has reserved the order on Rhea's bail plea and will pronounce the verdict tomorrow. To note, Rhea's brother Showik and alleged drug peddlers Basit Parihar and Zaid Vilatra had also applied for bail and their order will also be pronounced tomorrow. Interestingly, Rhea had also applied for bail when she was presented before the magistrate post her arrest. While NCB had opposed her plea, she was sent into the judicial custody.

Arguments on bail pleas of Showik Chakraborty, Rhea Chakraborty, Abdul Basit, Zaid Vilatra, Dipesh Sawant & Samuel Miranda conclude at a Mumbai special court, order to be passed tomorrow. They're arrested by NCB in connection with drugs case related to #SushantSinghRajput case. — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2020

On the other hand, Showik, who continues to be probed by NCB, had admitted of procuring drugs on the behest of Rhea. He had also claimed that Rhea used to pay for drugs. Showik's statement has certainly busted Rhea's claim about being unaware of Sushant taking drugs along with her claims of trying to dissuade the Kai Po Che star from taking drugs.

