Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Devendra Fadnavis admits getting fresh evidence, confirms ongoing investigation

It may be 3 years since Sushant Singh Rajput has passed away but the void his sudden demise has created is still there. His fans miss him almost every day and there is not a single occasion wherein social media is not filled with his memories. It was not hidden from anyone that after the Kedarnath actor’s death, there was a whole lot of investigation going on. In fact, later on, even CBI got involved in the case. And now, 3 years later the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis has shared a big update on this. In a recent interview, Fadnavis was asked about the Central Bureau of Investigation probe that had been ordered in the case, when the deputy CM mentioned that the credibility of the evidence is being examined and the investigation is still underway.

Devendra Fadnavis shares big update on Sushant Singh Rajput case

Talking to Republic, Devendra Fadnavis revealed that at first the information available was based on hearsay but later some individuals quipped that they possess substantial evidence regarding the case. It was then that they were asked to submit the evidence to the police. “Currently, we are in the process of examining the credibility of the presented evidence. The investigation is still in progress, and it would be premature for me to provide any comments on the eventual outcome of the case at this stage," the politician added.

Meanwhile, recently on June 14, it was the 3rd death anniversary of Sushant Singh Rajput. Several actors took to their social media handles to remember the late actor. Sara Ali Khan shared several pictures from their Kedarnath shoot and wrote a long note for her late co-star. Kriti Sanon on the other hand too had posted a red heart emoji to remember her Raabta co-star. Rhea Chakraborty too had shared an unseen clip with the late actor and remembered him.

