Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta submits Drive’s contract copy with late actor

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden demise rattled Bollywood last month and now, investigations are going on in the matter by the Mumbai Police. As per the latest update, Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta recorded his statement at the Amboli Police station where he carried a copy of the contract with Sushant Singh Rajput for their film Drive co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez. The CEO of Dharma reportedly submitted a copy of the contract with Sushant to the cops when he recorded his statement with the police.

As per a report in HT, the CEO of Dharma, Apoorva was there for 3 hours and was prodded about Sushant. He submitted the contract copy with the late actor of the film that was Sushant’s last film before he died on June 14. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film was earlier scheduled for a theatrical release, but there were several delays in it. In November 2019, it was released on an OTT platform, Netflix. After Apoorva Mehta, reports are in that Dharma’s Head Honcho, is likely to record his statement this week.

Post Sushant’s demise, fans of the late actor have been demanding a CBI probe in his sudden death. Sushant was found dead in his apartment on June 14, 2020, and it left everyone shocked. The 34-year-old actor’s death has rekindled the nepotism debate in Bollywood all over again. So far, 38 people have recorded their statements in Sushant’s case including Aditya Chopra, Shanoo Sharma, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Rhea Chakraborty and others. On Monday, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt too recorded his statement at the police station. As per reports, also has been asked to record her statement in the matter.

