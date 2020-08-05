  • facebook
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Dino Morea denies hosting late actor & other guests at house party on June 13

Dino Morea has recently shared a tweet in which he has denied about hosting any kind of party on 13th June, 2020 in which Sushant Singh Rajput was present. Check out his tweet.
With the investigation is still going on concerning Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, things seem to have gotten murkier than ever. The actor passed away on June 14, 2020, and since then there has been a huge debate on what circumstances led to his untimely demise. While it has been revealed in police statements that Sushant took his life, certain sections of people have sensed foul play in the entire matter and are asking for a proper CBI probe on the entire matter.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra’s former Chief Minister Narayan Rane told the media sometime back that Dino Morea played host to Sushant Singh Rajput and few other high-profile guests including a politician at a party that was held in 13th June, a day before the late actor’s demise. However, Dino has denied these claims in a tweet that reads, “There was never any such gathering at my residence, pls get your facts right before making these allegations. DO NOT drag my name into this as I have no connection whatsoever with this.”

Check out the tweet below:

Dino has also shared the video clip along with the tweet in which it has been said that the party initially started off at the former’s place before moving on to Sushant Singh Rajput’s apartment situated in Bandra. Meanwhile, numerous people close to the late actor including Rhea Chakraborty, Mahesh Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Sanjana Sanghi, and others have been already summoned to the police station for getting their statements recorded.

