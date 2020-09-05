  1. Home
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Dipesh Sawant arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau in relation to drugs: Report

The latest news update in the Sushant Singh Rajput case states that the late actor's staff Dipesh Sawant has been arrested by NCB.
26097 reads Mumbai Updated: September 5, 2020 08:31 pm
The latest news update by Republic TV in the Sushant Singh Rajput case states that the late actor's staff Dipesh Sawant has been arrested by NCB. As per the tweet shared by the Republic TV on Twitter, Narcotics Control Bureau has made its third arrest in the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput case, in the drugs angle. The news reports previously stated that the NCB has summoned late actor's staff named Dipesh Sawant after Showik Chakraborty and Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda were arrested. The NCB arrested the duo, and also gave an official statement to the media outlets.

The Narcotics Control Bureau's Deputy Director KPS Malhotra stated in his statement that they will produce Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda in a court as per the procedure, and their respective families will be informed with a formal communication. As per news reports the Narcotics Control Bureau has been probing the drugs angle in the late star Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The actor passed away on June 14.

Check out the post:

The news reports on the late actor's death case also state that KPS Malhotra, Deputy Director, NCB has said that their agency is investigating the case independently and there is no correlation to the probe carried out by the CBI or the ED. The news reports further add that Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik along with Samuel Miranda have been sent into NCB custody till September 9. Now, as per ANI report, KPS Malhotra also confirmed the arrest of Dipesh Sawant.

