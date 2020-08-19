Sushant Singh Rajput case: Doctors who conducted actor’s autopsy face online harassment and abuse over calls

According to media reports, the names of doctors who conducted Sushant Singh Rajput’s post-mortem and their phone numbers were shared online a couple of days ago and since then they have been facing harassment.

The mystery over Sushant Singh Rajput’s death doesn’t seem to subside and each day the case it taking a new turn. While the concerned authorities are currently investigating the case, it is reported that the doctors, who conducted the late actor’s post-mortem, have come under the radar now and are facing online abuse and harassment. According to a report published in Mumbai Mirror, the names and phone numbers of a five member team of doctors, who conducted Sushant’s post mortem, were shared only along with a copy of the autopsy report of the late actor.

Ever since then the doctors have, reportedly, been facing online harassment, abusive phone calls and many have been demanding the cancellation of their licences and even want them to be booked for murder. Furthermore, a colleague of the said doctors also told Mumbai Mirror that the harassment increased after there were rumours about the doctors going into hiding. Reportedly, Dr Pinakin Gujjar, the dean of the hospital, also confirmed the news of doctors facing harassment and also revealed that he is also witnessing a similar thing.

This isn’t all. The Mumbai Mirror report also stated that the doctors facing harassment have expressed concern for their family’s safety and are even scared to file a police complaint fearing further harassment. "He refused to file a complaint even on Tuesday. We understand their reservation; these are young doctors," said a senior forensic science expert who was quoted by Mumbai Mirror.

For the uninitiated, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14, 2020, and the post-mortem report suggested that the cause of death as “asphyxia due to hanging”. However, the family members have suggested a foul play in the case and the lawyer even claimed that the time of death was not mentioned in the autopsy report.

