Sushant Singh Rajput Case: ED asks for statement copies, digital proof from Mumbai Police, awaiting response

As per latest report, Sushant Singh Rajput’s case is being actively probed by the Enforcement Directorate with regards to allegations of money laundering alleged by the late actor’s father in his FIR. Now, a report states that ED has demanded investigative evidence from Mumbai Police that they are yet to provide.

As per the latest updates coming in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case probe, the Enforcement Directorate today had summoned the late actor’s staff members and one of them, Rajat Mewati, was also snapped while he arrived at the ED office. Now, the ED officials have already questioned Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty and their father over the allegations related to siphoning off Rs 15 Crore from Sushant’s account. Further, Siddharth Pithani also has been questioned along with Shruti Modi. Now, as per reports, the ED has sought evidence from Mumbai Police, and are yet to get a response from them.

As per a report of Times Now, the Enforcement Directorate has apparently demanded copies of statements recorded by the Mumbai Police in Sushant’s case along with digital evidence that they have collected from the crime scene and other places. However, the report further claimed that ED officials are yet to receive a response from the Mumbai Police over their demands. As per the report, ED officials have apparently written four different requests to Mumbai Police.

In all 4 requests, reportedly, ED officials have asked for digital evidence and statement copies related to Sushant Singh Rajput’s case from Mumbai Police. However, they have not apparently got a reply from the same. Aside from this, earlier, it was also reported that the Mumbai Police apparently sent Sushant’s phone and other digital gadgets late for forensics. A Times Now report claimed that the Mumbai Police apparently wanted to get leads from Sushant’s phone.

Meanwhile, Sushant’s case took a new turn with his father Mr KK Singh filed an FIR against Rhea, Showik and others and levelled several serious allegations against them including abetment to suicide. Post that, Bihar Police tried to probe the case. However, it was later recommended by the Bihar Government for a CBI probe to the Centre that was later accepted. The CBI reportedly registered the FIR and began recording statements of family members. Meanwhile, Rhea filed a plea before the Supreme Court seeking transfer of the case from Bihar to Mumbai, alleging that they don’t have any jurisdiction as per law. While the court has heard all the sides, it is yet to announce its judgement. Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020, at his apartment in Mumbai.

Credits :Times Now

