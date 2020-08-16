Sushant Singh Rajput Case: ED disappointed with Mumbai Police over delayed response related to documents

The Mumbai Police, who did not lodge an FIR, was at loggerheads with the Bihar Police for non-cooperation. And now, the ED seems to be disappointed.

The parallel probes in Sushant Singh Rajput case have led to a power tussle between two governments and have give the actor's tragic demise a whole new angle. It was after the late actor's father lodged an FIR in Patna and alleged that close to Rs 15 crore had been siphoned off that new revelations began coming to light. Following this, the Enforcement Directorate also stepped in and has now begun a probe into the money laundering angle.

The Mumbai Police, who did not lodge an FIR, was at loggerheads with the Bihar Police for non-cooperation. And now, the ED seems to be disappointed with the Mumbai Police over delayed response. According to a report in Mid-Day, the ED had asked the city cops to hand over all the case-related documents. However, Mumbai police asked the ED to share a list of the specific documents it needs.

As per the report, the ED had also asked for forensic reports and digital evidence. However, the Mumbai Police replied only after 11 days. A source from the ED told the portal, "We had sent a letter to Mumbai Police on August 3, demanding documents related to the case. But, they took 11 days to respond, and when they did, they wanted us to specify the documents (instead of handing over everything). Why is there so much secrecy? This just delays the investigation."

So far, the ED has questioned all the key members in the case including Rhea Chakraborty, brother Showik Chakraborty, their father, manager Shruti Modi, Sushant and Rhea's respective Chartered Accountants and even the late actor's house help staff to understand the daily expenditure.

Meanwhile, there has been an unanimous uproar over CBI taking over the case with Bollywood celebrities offering their support.

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput's sister & boyfriend Vicky Jain laud Ankita Lokhande after actress shares bank statement

Share your comment ×