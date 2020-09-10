  1. Home
Sushant Singh Rajput case: ED to file fresh case against Rhea Chakraborty based on NCB's findings

The NCB arrested Rhea Chakraborty on 8th September in connection with the drug angle. Now, the latest reports suggest that the ED is likely to file a new case in connection with the same.
20188 reads Mumbai Updated: September 10, 2020 09:42 pm
Sushant Singh Rajput case: ED to file fresh case against Rhea Chakraborty based on NCB's findingsSushant Singh Rajput case: ED to file fresh case against Rhea Chakraborty based on NCB's findings
Not only the CBI and NCB, but ED is also looking into the money laundering angle in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s case for a long time. Now, a report by IANS suggests that the agency is likely to register a fresh case against the late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty based on NCB’s findings. For the unversed, the latter agency arrested her this Tuesday on charges of the procurement of drugs. Meanwhile, ED had earlier registered a case of money laundering in June 31.

The case was filed based on Sushant’s father KK Singh’s complaint with the Bihar Police. He had reportedly alleged that Rs 15 crore was withdrawn from the late actor’s account to other bank accounts with which the family had no connection. An official of ED has said that the agency is looking into all angles to register a new case of money laundering based on the findings of NCB. The agency is reportedly seeking legal assistance to understand the legality of registering a fresh case.

The same official has reportedly also stated that the agency will look into the angle of money that was generated through drug procurement and trafficking. The money generated through these ways will be considered as proceeds of crime in the new case, states another official. ED will reportedly study the copy of investment by the NCB post which it will decide to register a fresh case. The agency had earlier recorded the statements of Rhea, her brother Showik, father Indrajit Chakraborty, Meetu Singh, Siddharth Pithani, and others in connection with the case.

Anonymous 35 minutes ago

Bah! re,India.Circus will go on.

