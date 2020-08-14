Sushant Singh Rajput Case: ED grills his talent manager Jayanti Shah for 11 hours on his film projects: Report

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case investigation is currently going on and the Enforcement Directorate has been probing the money laundering angle in it. Now, as per reports, Sushant’s talent manager Jayanti Shah was quizzed by the ED for over 11 hours.

Two months have passed since Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and fans, friends and family continue to demand a CBI probe in the case. Amid this, Sushant’s father Mr KK Singh had filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and 5 others in Patna and levelled several allegations against them including misappropriation of funds. The Enforcement Directorate is currently probing the money angle and has grilled Rhea, Showik Chakraborty and others in Sushant’s case. Now, it is reported that Sushant’s talent manager has also been grilled by the ED.

As per a report of Times Now, Sushant’s talent manager Jayanti Shah has been quizzed by the ED for over 11 hours. Reportedly, the talent manager was asked about Sushant’s film projects for the past 2 years along with various other things related to him. Also, the ED asked Sushant’s talent manager about the late actor’s illness, behaviour, income from the film projects and other things. While Sushant’s former business manager Shruti Modi also was probed by the ED in the money laundering angle.

It was also reported earlier that the ED apparently is trying to trace the alleged transaction of Rs 15 Crore that was reportedly withdrawn from Sushant’s account. They are reportedly trying to find out where the money was spent. In the same matter, Rhea, Showik and their father have been probed by the ED in several rounds of questioning. Further, Sushant’s sister Meetu Singh also was questioned by the ED. The probe is currently going on and the latest one to be grilled was Sushant’s talent manager.

Meanwhile, Rhea’s transfer plea was heard by the Supreme Court yesterday and each part submitted their written replies to the apex body in the case. Rhea had demanded that the case should be transferred to Mumbai from Bihar as the jurisdiction lies with the Mumbai Police to investigate. Meanwhile, the CBI also has reportedly registered an FIR against Rhea and others after the Centre accepted Bihar’s recommendation for the CBI probe in the Sushant’s case. Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020.

Credits :Times Now

