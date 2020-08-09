Sushant Singh Rajput case: ED likely to interrogate Siddharth Pithani on August 10

Sushant Singh Rajput's flatmate Siddharth Pithani failed to appear before the ED on 8th August. He is expected to join the probe on Monday.

While Sushant Singh Rajput’s case has been transferred to the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also continued its probe related to the case. The investigating agency has already summoned Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and the late actor’s former business manager Shruti Modi in connection with the case. The ED had also summoned Sushant’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani on August 8 but he failed to appear at the office. He had reportedly gone to Hyderabad after being interrogated by Mumbai Police earlier.

Now, the ED is likely to interrogate Siddharth again on Monday i.e. August 10, 2020. Earlier, Rhea Chakraborty was grilled by the investigating agency for more than eight hours. Apart from that, her brother Showik faced around 18 hours of interrogation post which he reportedly came out of the office on Sunday morning. They are reportedly looking into Sushant Singh Rajput’s financial transactions, the properties owned by Rhea and her brother Showik, the companies of which they are the directors, and many other similar angles.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14th June 2020. Earlier, media reports and police statements suggested that the late actor died by suicide. However, the entire scenario changed when his father KK Singh filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and five other people which accusing them of abetment of suicide, threats, siphoning of finances, and other related angles. The CBI also lodged an FIR against the six accused people after taking up the case.

Credits :India Today

