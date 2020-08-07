Sushant Singh Rajput Case: ED to question Rhea Chakraborty about financial details, relation with actor & more

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case is gradually progressing now as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) will be questioning the late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her brother.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s unfortunate death case, which has been making the headlines for almost two months now, witnessed a new development after Rhea Chakraborty appeared before Enforcement Directorate to record her statement today. The actress has been on radar in the case, especially after Sushant’s father filed an FIR against her accusing her of abetment to suicide. Besides, she has also been accused of misappropriating funds to the tune of Rs 15 crore from late Sushant Singh Rajput’s bank account.

Rhea, who was summoned by ED in the case, arrived with her brother Showik Chakraborty. And now as per Times Now, the Jalebi actress will be questioned about her financial details, her relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput and much more. Reportedly, Rhea and Showik will be questioned in three phases. While the first phase will be about the personal information of the brother-sister duo. The second phase will be about business-related information along with their source of income, income tax returns, bank account details and the companies owned by them.

The third part of the questioning, the ED will, reportedly, ask Rhea about her relationship with Sushant, if her family was staying with Sushant, her upcoming movies and if the late actor authorized her to use his bank account details.

To note, ED has been probing the money laundering case against Rhea as her net income has been around Rs 14 lakhs between 2018-2019. It is also reported that ED has also found that despite a meagre net worth, Rhea bought two properties worth 65 lakh in Mumbai, one in her name and the other in her family members' name.

With a lot has been unveiled in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, looks like the mystery isn’t going to resolve anytime soon. Meanwhile, CBI, who has recently taken over Sushant’s case, has filed an FIR against Rhea, Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda and Shruti Modi.

