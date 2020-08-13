Sushant Singh Rajput Case: ED to quiz housekeeping staff especially those hired by Rhea Chakraborty

According to latest reports, Sushant Singh Rajput's staff members are likely to be quizzed by the central agency on Thursday. Cook, bodyguard and helper reportedly summoned.

The Enforcement Directorate continues to probe the money laundering angle in Sushant Singh Rajput case. While key people in the case like Rhea Chakraborty, brother Showik Chakraborthy, their father, Shruti Modi and Siddharth Pithani have already been questioned, the ED is now set to interrogate the late actor's housekeeping staff. According to latest reports, staff members in the late actor's apartment are likely to be quizzed by the central agency on Thursday.

Citing sources, Republic TV informed that the ED might question the house-help and support staff, especially the ones hired by Rhea Chakraborty. It was earlier revealed that Rhea had changed the entire staff after her arrival. Sources further said that details revealed by the staff in their statements will be tallied with those of Rhea, her family, Siddharth Pithani and the CAs.

According to a Times Now report, Sushant's cook, helper and bodyguard have been summoned by the ED today. Apart from interrogating key people, the ED has also questioned Samuel Miranda, Rhea and Sushant's chartered accountants as well as the late actor's sister Meetu Singh. The ED will also be scrutinizing the documents that they now have.

On the other hand, the ED has seized phones and electronic devices of Rhea and her family. The actress' petition in Supreme Court to transfer the case to Mumbai Police from Bihar is underway. Arguments took place earlier this week on Tuesday and the top court is likely to give its judgement in the case today i.e 13 August, Thursday.

