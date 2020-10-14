Sushant Singh Rajput Case: ED raids Dinesh Vijan's home, office; Payments made during Raabta under scanner
Multiple investigations in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case are underway and as per latest reports the Enforcement Directorate's money laundering probe has led them to filmmaker Dinesh Vijan. Turns out, the ED conducted raids at director-producer Dinesh Vijan's home and office on Wednesday. For the unversed, Vijan had directed Sushant in the 2017 film Raabta in which the late actor had starred opposite Kriti Sanon.
According to a latest report in India Today, the ED is investigating the payments that were made to Sushant by Vijan in 2016 during Raabta. Vijan has reportedly been questioned twice by the ED officials and was earlier asked to furnish documents related to the payment of the signing amount.
Raabta had released in June 2017 and shooting for the same had begun in 2016. As per the report, certain producers make payments to actors and actresses overseas and the ED is probing this angle as well.
Apart from Dinesh, Sushant's former manager Shruti Modi and Uday Singh Gauri have been questioned by the ED, India Today reported. Gauri reportedly runs talent management company CornerStone LLP and managed the late actor's account. She also had reportedly spoken to Sushant a day before his demise.
As for Rhea Chakraborty, as per earlier reports, the ED did not find anything suspicious transactions from Sushant's bank accounts to the actress'. Sushant's father KK Singh had alleged that close to Rs 15 crore was siphoned off. However, the ED is yet to make any big disclosure on that front.
Anonymous 10 minutes ago
Cbi, ncb& Ed r paid by BJP.. BJP r Bollywood haters.
Anonymous 36 minutes ago
ED should investigate the transactions of all sisters also.
Anonymous 42 minutes ago
This is real shame , Bollywood is funded by Anti india Underworld. They bully actors n threaten them time to time, how they got so much power, Politicians are all involved.
Anonymous 51 minutes ago
Another probe to defame SSR further? Looks like Indian govt is successful in projecting him as drug addict, so their manipulated justice isn't affected.
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Shweta Di is running scared and gone off social media, very suspicious, is she next?
Anonymous 1 hour ago
most probably this director didnt pay him... How come cbi is not investigating aditya chopra? Or is he too big for them? Indian agencies are sold to the highest bidder and poor sushant will never get justice
Anonymous 1 hour ago
He will get justice
Anonymous 1 hour ago
And why exactly should they interrogate Aditya Chopra?