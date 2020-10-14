Sushant Singh Rajput Case: ED raids Dinesh Vijan's home, office; Payments made during Raabta under scanner

Dinesh Vijan has reportedly been questioned twice by ED officials and was earlier asked to furnish documents related to Sushant Singh Rajput's payments.

Multiple investigations in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case are underway and as per latest reports the Enforcement Directorate's money laundering probe has led them to filmmaker Dinesh Vijan. Turns out, the ED conducted raids at director-producer Dinesh Vijan's home and office on Wednesday. For the unversed, Vijan had directed Sushant in the 2017 film Raabta in which the late actor had starred opposite Kriti Sanon.

According to a latest report in India Today, the ED is investigating the payments that were made to Sushant by Vijan in 2016 during Raabta. Vijan has reportedly been questioned twice by the ED officials and was earlier asked to furnish documents related to the payment of the signing amount.

Raabta had released in June 2017 and shooting for the same had begun in 2016. As per the report, certain producers make payments to actors and actresses overseas and the ED is probing this angle as well.

Apart from Dinesh, Sushant's former manager Shruti Modi and Uday Singh Gauri have been questioned by the ED, India Today reported. Gauri reportedly runs talent management company CornerStone LLP and managed the late actor's account. She also had reportedly spoken to Sushant a day before his demise.

As for Rhea Chakraborty, as per earlier reports, the ED did not find anything suspicious transactions from Sushant's bank accounts to the actress'. Sushant's father KK Singh had alleged that close to Rs 15 crore was siphoned off. However, the ED is yet to make any big disclosure on that front.

Credits :India Today

