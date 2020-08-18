  1. Home
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: ED records the statement of late actor’s father KK Singh in New Delhi: Report

After late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister was questioned by the ED, his father, K K Singh, too, was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in New Delhi. Read on!
After late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s father, K K Singh, filed an FIR in Bihar against Rhea Chakraborty, the Enforcement Directorate has been investigating the money laundering angle in the case. While earlier, Rhea Chakraborty, Siddharth Pithani, Shruti  Modi, Sushant’s sister Meetu Singh, and others were summoned by the ED, in the latest, it is being reported that Sushant’s father, K K Singh, was summoned by the ED and his statements were recorded by the ED officials in New Delhi. That’s right!

According to a report in Times Now, since Sushant’s father was the one who filed the FIR with the Bihar police alleging that Rhea Chakraborty and her family have siphoned at least Rs 15 crore from Sushant’s bank accounts, the ED recorded his statements for the same. Also, earlier, Sushant’s sister, Meetu Singh, was summoned by the ED in Mumbai, and as per reports, her statement was recorded over six and a half hours. Also, Rhea Chakraborty’s CA, Ritesh Shah, was summoned by the ED for questioning, however, he did not join the probe but as per reports, he is expected to come before the ED officials in Mumbai soon.

As per reports, since the ED is initiating a probe under the relevant section of PMLA and so, it was important to record the statement of Sushant’s father and that is the reason he was asked to join the probe. Also, as we speak, B-town celebs, fans of the actor and family members have come together to demand #JusticeForSSR and have been trending #CBIForSSR on Twitter because everyone wants to know what happened on June 14, 2020 and also, fans believe that Sushant’s family deserves a closure and so they deserve to know what happened with their son

