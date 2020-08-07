Rhea Chakraborty reaches ED office just on time as they were to file her absence as non compliance of summons

As per reports, the ED was likely to register a case against Rhea Chakraborty for absence as non compliance of summons

After the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and several others in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput on Thursday, the latest developments in the case suggested that the Enforcement Directorate was likely to register a case against Rhea Chakraborty for her absence from the situation, and while reports suggested that the authority was going to mark it as “non-compliance of summons," however, the actress arrived with her brother to record her statement at the ED office. Yes, just when the ED was going to register Rhea Chakraborty's absence as 'non-compliance of summons', the actress arrived to record her statement.

Today morning, the ED rejected the plea of Rhea Chakraborty in which she had requested the agency to postpone her questioning in connection with the money laundering case lodged against her. Ever since the Centre has transferred Sushant’s case to the CBI, Rhea’s lawyer has been pointing out jurisdiction issues and now, it is being said that the actress will cooperate with the ED only after the final jurisdiction of the Supreme Court as the case is still pending.

Now what comes to the forefront is Rhea’s stand as earlier, she had asked justice in the matter through the CBI probe. Tagging the Minister of Home Affairs, Amit Shah, she wrote on social media, Respected @amitshahofficial sir , I’m sushant Singh Rajputs girlfriend Rhea chakraborty, it is now over a month since his sudden demise . I have complete faith in the government , however in the interest of justice , I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry into this matter . I only want to understand what pressures prompted Sushant to take this step. Yours sincerely Rhea Chakraborty #satyamevajayate”

