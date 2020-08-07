  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Rhea Chakraborty reaches ED office just on time as they were to file her absence as non compliance of summons

As per reports, the ED was likely to register a case against Rhea Chakraborty for absence as non compliance of summons
44316 reads Mumbai Updated: August 7, 2020 12:28 pm
Rhea Chakraborty reaches ED office just on time as they were to file her absence as non compliance of summonsRhea Chakraborty reaches ED office just on time as they were to file her absence as non compliance of summons
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

After the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and several others in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput on Thursday, the latest developments in the case suggested that the Enforcement Directorate was likely to register a case against Rhea Chakraborty for her absence from the situation, and while reports suggested that the authority was going to mark it as “non-compliance of summons," however, the actress arrived with her brother to record her statement at the ED office. Yes, just when the ED was going to register Rhea Chakraborty's absence as 'non-compliance of summons', the actress arrived to record her statement.

Today morning, the ED rejected the plea of Rhea Chakraborty in which she had requested the agency to postpone her questioning in connection with the money laundering case lodged against her. Ever since the Centre has transferred Sushant’s case to the CBI, Rhea’s lawyer has been pointing out jurisdiction issues and now, it is being said that the actress will cooperate with the ED only after the final jurisdiction of the Supreme Court as the case is still pending. 

Now what comes to the forefront is Rhea’s stand as earlier, she had asked justice in the matter through the CBI probe. Tagging the Minister of Home Affairs, Amit Shah, she wrote on social media, Respected @amitshahofficial sir , I’m sushant Singh Rajputs girlfriend Rhea chakraborty, it is now over a month since his sudden demise . I have complete faith in the government , however in the interest of justice , I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry into this matter . I only want to understand what pressures prompted Sushant to take this step. Yours sincerely Rhea Chakraborty #satyamevajayate”

ALSO READ: ED summons Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex business manager Shruti Modi for probe today, Siddharth Pithani for Aug 8

Credits :Times Now

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s lawyer’s shocking revelations: How Rhea Chakraborty took complete control of his life
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All about Supreme Court’s latest orders in the case
Did you know Kajol rejected Kareena Kapoor Khan’s role in 3 Idiots: List of films rejected by the actress
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: From Supreme Court’s order to ED summoning Rhea Chakraborty
Shekhar Suman: Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Rhea Chakraborty involved but there’s a mastermind
Raveena Tandon’s EXPLOSIVE interview: I was targeted by Bollywood cabals, heroes & chaploos media
Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain: All you need to know about Bollywood’s latest couple
Michele Morrone replies to THIRSTY COMMENTS and answers many more interesting questions
Rakhi Special: How well does Meezaan Jaaferi & Alaviaa Jaaferi know each other?
From the Bachchan family to Kriti Sanon: Here’s how stars celebrated Raksha Bandhan last year
Friendship’s day special: Shantanu Maheshwari, Kunwar Amar & Dil Dosti Dance Team REUNION
Anonymous 1 hour ago

Is it so difficult to find this rat from her hole. Its really frustrating that these scams are out scotfree.

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement