Sushant Singh Rajput case: ED sources reveal actor earned Rs 30 to 35 crore from projects in past few years

ED has been closely looking into the money laundering angle in Sushant Singh Rajput's case. As per the agency's sources, the late actor's talent manager has allegedly made a revelation regarding his finances.

While the CBI is investigating Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also been looking into the money laundering angle in connection with the late actor. The investigating agency has summoned numerous individuals who include Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, ex-manager Shruti Modi, and others. Recently, there were reports that the ED has also summoned the late actor’s business partner Varun Mathur in connection with the case. However, further details are awaited about the same.

Now, as per a report by India Today, ED sources have revealed that Sushant earned around Rs 30-35 crore from various projects in the past 2 to 3 years. The same report suggests that the late actor’s talent manager has revealed this piece of information. Not only that but as per the agency sources, this has been backed with bank documents and statements. If media reports are to be believed, ED will also be looking after the work-related payments of the actor, his investments and expenditure.

Meanwhile, ED has also reportedly recorded the statement of Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh in Delhi. Earlier, he had lodged an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and five other people alleging that they had siphoned an amount of Rs 15 crore from the late actor’s bank accounts. Reports state that the investigating agency has been doing the probe under the PMLA section because of which it was important for them to record the statement of Sushant’s father.

Credits :India Today

