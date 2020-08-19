  1. Home
Sushant Singh Rajput case: ED summons filmmaker Rumi Jafry to record statement

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is probing the money laundering case related to the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has summoned filmmaker Rumi Jafry for questioning, top officials said.
A top ED official told IANS, "We have summoned Jafry to record his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) tomorrow." The official said that the agency will question Jafry about information that the late actor shared with him.

Jafry has on a number of occasions said that he was in talks with Sushant and his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty for a film. The ED has till date recorded the statement of several people in the case including Rhea, her brother Showik, her father Indrajit, Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda, his ex-manager Shruti Modi, his personal staff Ritesh Mewati and Dipesh Sawant, Sushant's sister Meetu Singh, his CA Sandeep Sridhar, and Rhea's CA Ritesh Shah.

The ED has taken over the money laundering probe on the basis of the Bihar Police's FIR on the complaint of Sushant's father K.K. Singh on July 31. The CBI has also taken over the probe on August 6.

