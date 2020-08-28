Sushant Singh Rajput Case: ED summons Gaurav Arya over drug link row, asks him to appear before August 31

In the latest development in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, hotelier Gaurav Arya has been summoned by the ED as the agency has asked him to appear before August 31, 2020

Rhea Chakraborty, as we speak, is being interrogated by the CBI at the DRDO guest house, and after the illegal drugs angle came to light after Rhea Chakraborty's WhatsApp conversations were retrieved in which Rhea allegedly asked Gaurav Arya about MDMA (methylenedioxy-methamphetamine), the ED has put up a notice at Gaurav’s hotel in Goa thereby asking him to appear before the agency before August 31, 2020. That’s right!

The WhatsApp conversation took place in March 2017 and the actress talks about MDMA, LSD and other drugs she has tried. Now during an earlier interview, Gaurav Arya has dismissed the allegations levelled against him and said he never met the late actor. During an interview with Times Now, Gaurav said that he had no association of any kind with Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant and he also said that he never met the late actor and met Rhea three and a half years back. Now in the latest, the Enforcement Directorate has put up a notice at Gaurav’s hotel in Goa thereby asking him to appear before the agency before August 31, 2020. After ED issued a notice to Gaurav, the hotelier spoke to Times Now and said, “I am not surprised at the ED notice. They are looking at the overall.”

After Rhea Chakraborty arrived at the DRDO guesthouse for interrogation, later Siddharth Pithani was taken to the CBI headquarters from the guesthouse for further interrogation.

#SushantSinghRajputDeathCase: Enforcement Directorate (ED) puts a notice at Gaurav Arya's hotel, The Tamarind in Anjuna, Goa, asking him to appear before the agency before August 31. pic.twitter.com/A4CvTGTfOC — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2020

