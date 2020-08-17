Sushant Singh Rajput Case ED summons Rhea Chakraborty’s CA Ritesh Shah for probe; to be grilled today

As per a recent update in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, Rhea Chakraborty’s CA Ritesh Shah has been called for questioning by the Enforcement Directorate. The ED officials are probing the money laundering angle in the case.

It has been over two months since Sushant Singh Rajput passed away and his case is currently being probed by the Enforcement Directorate for the money laundering angle after his father KK Singh lodged an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and 5 others. While Rhea, Showik Chakraborty, and their father have been subjected to several rounds of questioning, the ED officials have now reportedly summoned the actress’ CA Ritesh Shah. Rhea’s financials and income tax returns have been under scanner by the ED since the FIR was lodged.

Now, as per ANI, Rhea’s CA Ritesh Shah was also summoned by the ED officials to appear before them today. Sushant’s father alleged in the FIR that a sum of Rs 15 Crore was withdrawn from the late actor’s account and there is no trace of it. Since then, the ED officials have been questioning people related to the case to find the money trail. It was also reported earlier that Rhea, Showik and their father’s phones were seized by the ED officials to probe.

As per ANI’s tweet, “#SushantSinghRajput death case: Ritesh Shah, CA of Rhea Chakraborty, has been summoned by Enforcement Directorate (ED) to join the investigation today.”

#SushantSinghRajput death case: Ritesh Shah, CA of Rhea Chakraborty, has been summoned by Enforcement Directorate (ED) to join the investigation today. — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2020

Meanwhile, ED had written 4 requests to Mumbai Police to provide them with statement copies and digital evidence that they had collected in Sushant’s case. They were awaiting response from Mumbai Police over. Later, Mumbai Police released a statement promising the ED any support they needed in the case. Meanwhile, Rhea also filed a petition in the Supreme Court demanding the case to be transferred from Bihar to Mumbai. Amid this, the SC has heard all sides and is yet to announce its verdict.

