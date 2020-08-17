  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput Case ED summons Rhea Chakraborty’s CA Ritesh Shah for probe; to be grilled today

As per a recent update in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, Rhea Chakraborty’s CA Ritesh Shah has been called for questioning by the Enforcement Directorate. The ED officials are probing the money laundering angle in the case.
18219 reads Mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput Case ED summons Rhea Chakraborty’s CA Ritesh Shah for probe; to be grilled todaySushant Singh Rajput Case ED summons Rhea Chakraborty’s CA Ritesh Shah for probe; to be grilled today

It has been over two months since Sushant Singh Rajput passed away and his case is currently being probed by the Enforcement Directorate for the money laundering angle after his father KK Singh lodged an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and 5 others. While Rhea, Showik Chakraborty, and their father have been subjected to several rounds of questioning, the ED officials have now reportedly summoned the actress’ CA Ritesh Shah. Rhea’s financials and income tax returns have been under scanner by the ED since the FIR was lodged. 

Now, as per ANI, Rhea’s CA Ritesh Shah was also summoned by the ED officials to appear before them today. Sushant’s father alleged in the FIR that a sum of Rs 15 Crore was withdrawn from the late actor’s account and there is no trace of it. Since then, the ED officials have been questioning people related to the case to find the money trail. It was also reported earlier that Rhea, Showik and their father’s phones were seized by the ED officials to probe. 

As per ANI’s tweet, “#SushantSinghRajput death case: Ritesh Shah, CA of Rhea Chakraborty, has been summoned by Enforcement Directorate (ED) to join the investigation today.”

Take a look:

Meanwhile, ED had written 4 requests to Mumbai Police to provide them with statement copies and digital evidence that they had collected in Sushant’s case. They were awaiting response from Mumbai Police over. Later, Mumbai Police released a statement promising the ED any support they needed in the case. Meanwhile, Rhea also filed a petition in the Supreme Court demanding the case to be transferred from Bihar to Mumbai. Amid this, the SC has heard all sides and is yet to announce its verdict. 

Also Read|Sushant Singh Rajput case: Guard reveals he thought mystery woman entering building on June 14 was a relative

Credits :ANI

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Parth Samthaan QUITS Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Plans to enter the big screen soon?
MS Dhoni and Sushant Singh Rajput’s ICONIC moments
Michele Morrone’s journey from a gardener to a star: They rejected me because I was too good looking
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: SSR’s sister Priyanka’s viral video to Rhea’s statement against Ankita Lokhande
From Shah Rukh Khan to Akshay Kumar: Watch this video to find out which celebs wanted to join the Army
Hina Khan on Naagin 5, comparisons with West, debate on lobbying, star kids getting opportunities
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea’s take on CBI probe to Shweta Singh Kirti’s request
Karan Singh Grover on struggles, criticism, miss playing Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay
Good News! Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are set to welcome their second child
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Actor’s cousin’s legal notice to Sanjay Raut to the next verdict of SC
Janhvi Kapoor’s statements about Sridevi show the amazing bond that mother and daughter shared
Anonymous 21 minutes ago

ARREST Rhea Chakraborty, Sandip Singh, Siddharth Pithani & those 5 doctors.They knows everything about this MURDER.None of them are big and powerful, who are protecting them? I smell bollywood and political mafias.

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement