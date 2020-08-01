Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Enforcement Directorate to summon Rhea Chakraborty next week for money laundering

As per latest reports, the Enforcement Directorate will summon Rhea Chakraborty in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case.

As we speak, the Bihar police is probing late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and as per the latest round of developments, it is being reported that the ED has summoned Rhea Chakraborty next week for money laundering. It all started after Sushant Singh Rajput’s father, K K Singh, filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty for money laundering, and now,it is being reported that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a money laundering case and after reading FIR filed by late actor’s father, the ED has decided to slap charges under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against accused Rhea Chakraborty and her family and six others. According to the latest report by Times Now, ED will be summoning Rhea Chakraborty next week. That’s right!

As per the FIR filed by Sushant’s father, who has alleged that Rs 15 crore is missing from the late actor’s account, ED will question the ‘suspected illegal money transactions’. As per reports, the ED will probe all the allegations of mishandling and purported diversion of Sushant’s money and operation of his bank accounts. Also, ED will probe if anyone used his income and his companies for money laundering and creating illegal assets. Furthermore, the ED will be investigating Sushant's two companies, Vividrage RhealityX Pvt. and Front India for World Foundation, which had girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty as the director of both the firms.

While Bihar police is investigating the case, there is a growing noise for a CIB investigation as fans and famous personalities like , BJP leader Subramanian Swamy and Shekhar Suman among others have been rallying for a CBI probe in the matter. However, the Home Minister of Maharashtra, Anil Deshmukh, had categorically said that a CBI investigation will not take place.

Credits :Times Now

