Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Ex Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis requests ED to probe misappropriation of funds

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death probe has taken a new turn after his father filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty. Now, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has urged the Enforcement Directorate to probe the angle of money laundering that is coming up.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise probe has taken new angles since his family filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and 5 others in Patna police station. In the FIR, Sushant’s father KK Singh has levelled more than 16 allegations against Rhea and others and one of them is reportedly with regards to misappropriation of funds. Now, since the angle has been pointed out in the FIR by the family, former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has urged the Enforcement Directorate to get involved and probe the angle.

Taking to Twitter, the former Maharashtra CM said that while the nation’s sentiment is backing a CBI probe in the angle, he would like the Enforcement Directorate to get involved and look into the misappropriation of funds angle from Sushant’s account. In his FIR, KK Singh alleged that Sushant’a account at Rs 17 Crore out of which Rs 15 Crore reportedly were transferred to accounts that they know nothing about. Hence, in such a case, the former state CM has urged the ED to probe this.

He tweeted and wrote, “There is a huge public sentiment about handing over #SushantSinghRajput case to CBI but looking at the reluctance of State Government, atleast @dir_ed ED can register an ECIR since misappropriation and money laundering angle has come out.”

Here is Devendra Fadnavis’ tweet for Sushant Singh Rajput’s case:

Meanwhile, the Bihar Police is also probing the case now in Mumbai and a day back were snapped at the late actor’s bank branch to get details of the same. Also, they were snapped at Sushant’s former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande’s house. Mumbai Police, on the other hand, has probed over 38 people including Aditya Chopra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Apoorva Mehta and others in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

