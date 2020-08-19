Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Facebook screenshot of Mahesh Bhatt's ally's post to Rhea Chakraborty goes viral

A Facebook post written by Mahesh Bhatt’s ally, Suhrita Das, to Rhea Chakraborty goes viral as the post was published hours before the news of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death broke out.

As we speak, a screenshot of a Facebook post written by Suhrita Das, an ally of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, has gone viral on social media. For all those wondering as to why is the post going viral, it is because the Facebook post, dated June 14, 2020 at 11:08 AM, was written even before the world was officially aware that Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was no more. That’s right! The Facebook post written by Suhrita Das was addressed to Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and the post talked about Sushant and how Rhea did her best to save him from slipping into depression.

Now, it is being reported that soon after the post went viral and netizens started discussing it, Suhrita Das deleted the post and locked her Facebook profile. The Facebook post in question talks about Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and claims that the actor was battling depression. Now the reason why the post is now going viral is because netizens and fans of the late actor have raised eyebrows that how is it possible that the post was published on Facebook at a time when Sushant’s room was locked and nobody even knew that he was alive or dead. Expectedly, netizens are questioning how is it that such a post was published even before the actor was found hanging? After the post went viral, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy, who has been supporting #CBIForSSR suspecting foul play in his death, retweeted a tweet by a Twitter account, which had the screenshot of Suhrita Das' Facebook post. The tweet reads: “How this lady from Bhatt gang can write this post on 11 am? The time they were looking for a key maker. Alert, such a important evidence guys, please do read this…”

The Facebook post reads, “Dear Rhea, when the world will be pouring grief for Sushant Singh Rajput and expressing shock and condolence, I stand by you firm and strong. Having been a silent spectator to your impossible attempts at trying to keep him together and going... it is my moral duty as a mother and a citizen of this country to tell once and for all that clinical depression is a catastrophe that medical science has no solution or answer to. Every time you came running to the office to seek counsel from Bhatt saab or spoke to him on the phone, I have seen your journey, your struggle. Can't forget the evening in Sushant's terrace when it almost felt like everything was normal in the world while deep within he was slipping away. Sir saw that, that's why he shared the very words his Master UG told him warning him about Parveen Babi, walk away or this will take you down under along with….”

Check out the post here:

