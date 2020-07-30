Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Family's lawyer recounts events unfolded in the days leading up to actor's death

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14. The family's lawyer detailed on it the events that unfolded days before his death.

Sushant Singh Rajput's case investigating his death took a drastic turn when his father KK Singh filed registered an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty. The complaint, filed in Patna, accuses the actress of abetting the suicide along with financially cheating the star. The actress has been booked under IPC Sections 341, 342, 380, 406, 420 and 306. As a four-member Bihar Police team reached Mumbai to investigate the case, the family's lawyer Vikas Singh recounted the events that unfolded in the days leading up to the actor's unfortunate death.

Speaking with The Quint, the lawyer said that the actress had blocked the actor on her cell phone while Sushant's sister tried to take care of the star. "(Rhea) was the only one looking after his medical issues. Taking him to the doctor. She was the only person who knew what treatment was being done. She had cut off all contacts with the family and on 8th of June, knowing that she is the only person who knows how to take care of him, she left him abruptly," Singh said.

"(She) did not share any medical details with anybody in the family, didn’t call anybody in the family and said that ‘look this person is in a bad shape, I can’t live with him but please take care of him, these are his medicines, this is the so and so doctor’," Singh added. "When she left, then Sushant called his sister who lives in Mumbai. On that very day his sister came and lived with him for four days trying to console him but she had no clue about the medicines etc. So they kept calling Rhea, she never picked up. She had blocked him so the call never went through," he explained.

Sushant's sister had to return home for her school-going daughter. She reportedly left Sushant's side on June 12 and the actor passed away June 14.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

