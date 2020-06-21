Sushant Singh Rajput: Case filed against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar accusing her of 'abetting' actor's suicide

A case has been filed against Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty on Saturday. The news of the case comes after it was reported the actress was interrogated for nine hours in connection to his death.

A second case with regard to Sushant Singh Rajput's passing away has been registered in Bihar on Saturday. It has been a week since the news of Sushant's death made the headlines. As fans mourned the loss of their favourite actor, the debate of mental health and nepotism has sparked yet again. Amid the debate, a case was filed against Ekta Kapoor, , Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and four others in connection with Sushant's death in Bihar. Now, another case has been filed in connection with Sushant's demise, putting Rhea Chakraborty in the spotlight.

A PTI report revealed a case has been filed against the actress, who was also dating the MS Dhoni actor, accusing her of "abetting the suicide of actor". It has been revealed that the case has been filed by Kundan Kumar, a Patahi locality resident in Muzaffarpur. The petition has been posted before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Mukesh Kumar. The hearing will take place on June 24.

Meanwhile, it has been revealed that Rhea was questioned for nine hours by the Mumbai Police at the Bandra Police Station. The actress not only confirmed that she was dating Sushant but also confirmed that they were planning to tie the knot later this year. A source also informed Pinkvilla, "Rhea was asked to show all the text messages exchanged between the two. Her entire phone was scanned, including all their pictures and videos together. Rhea spoke about living in with Sushant and also revealed that they were planning to buy a property as well, as revealed by their broker previously. She admitted that they did plan to get married by the end of 2020."

