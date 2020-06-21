  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput: Case filed against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar accusing her of 'abetting' actor's suicide

A case has been filed against Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty on Saturday. The news of the case comes after it was reported the actress was interrogated for nine hours in connection to his death.
17738 reads Mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput: Case filed against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar accusing her of 'abetting' actor's suicideSushant Singh Rajput: Case filed against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar accusing her of 'abetting' actor's suicide
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

A second case with regard to Sushant Singh Rajput's passing away has been registered in Bihar on Saturday. It has been a week since the news of Sushant's death made the headlines. As fans mourned the loss of their favourite actor, the debate of mental health and nepotism has sparked yet again. Amid the debate, a case was filed against Ekta Kapoor, Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Salman Khan and four others in connection with Sushant's death in Bihar. Now, another case has been filed in connection with Sushant's demise, putting Rhea Chakraborty in the spotlight. 

A PTI report revealed a case has been filed against the actress, who was also dating the MS Dhoni actor, accusing her of "abetting the suicide of actor". It has been revealed that the case has been filed by Kundan Kumar, a Patahi locality resident in Muzaffarpur. The petition has been posted before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Mukesh Kumar. The hearing will take place on June 24.

Meanwhile, it has been revealed that Rhea was questioned for nine hours by the Mumbai Police at the Bandra Police Station. The actress not only confirmed that she was dating Sushant but also confirmed that they were planning to tie the knot later this year. A source also informed Pinkvilla, "Rhea was asked to show all the text messages exchanged between the two. Her entire phone was scanned, including all their pictures and videos together. Rhea spoke about living in with Sushant and also revealed that they were planning to buy a property as well, as revealed by their broker previously. She admitted that they did plan to get married by the end of 2020." 

Read more here: EXCLUSIVE: Sushant Singh Rajput's demise: Rhea Chakraborty interrogated for 9 hours; here's what was recorded

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

Credits :PTI

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: Here’s a timeline of police investigation in the case
Amit Bhadana on struggles to become the most followed YouTuber in India, criticism
Manish Malhotra and Kareena Kapoor Khan talk about The Blender's Pride Fashion Tour in Hyderabad
Sushant Singh Rajput demise : Rhea Chakraborty interrogated for 9 hours by Mumbai Police
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise : Kangana Ranaut asks, 'Did someone put the idea of suicide in his mind?'
Love Talkies: YRKKH’s Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode on their love story, fights, first impression
Reminiscing Sushant Singh Rajput’s happy moments
Sushant Singh Rajput: Here’s a list of stars who made their Bollywood debut opposite the actor
From a backup dancer to a star: A look at Sushant Singh Rajput’s journey
Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill’s shared surprising things about her love life
Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: When the late actor spoke on nepotism, heartbreak, late mother
Anonymous 44 minutes ago

Bihar is going off with all its legal action. That being said the wheels of justice turn slow in India. Something more obvious needs to be done. Do not watch the products of nepotism, not in cinemas, not on netflix and not even via illegal torrents. Unfollow them all. Complain to the companies using them to endorse their goods. Send letters, emails and social media comments to companies asking them if these individuals represent their values. And do not give these people, their music or videos views! These law suits may lead to investigations and answers but there won't be justice. The people have to do justice with SSR's memory, with regard to mental health and with regard to bullying.

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement