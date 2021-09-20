Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Flatmate Siddharth Pithani’s bail plea gets rejected by the court: Report

Sushant Singh Rajput’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in May in connection with a drugs case filed last year after the actor’s death. According to a report in ETimes, Siddharth’s bail plea has been rejected by the court yet again. A special court had rejected Siddharth’s bail plea on August 11 as well.

While rejecting the former actor’s flatmate's plea earlier on August 11, the court had said, “At this stage, it is difficult to come to any particular conclusion whether the applicant/accused (Pithani) is involved in the chain of activities of drug dealers. But, considering the gravity of the matter and seriousness of the offences which reflect from the papers of investigation, which was produced before the court by the investigating officer and the independent evidence in the form of statements recorded under section 164 of Criminal Procedure Code..I am of the opinion that the applicant is not entitled to be released on bail at this stage”.

In another case, actor Armaan Kohli was arrested by NCB after banned drugs were recovered from his Mumbai residence. According to ANI, the actor along with drug peddler Ajay Raju Singh were arrested u/s 21(a), 27(a), 28, 29, 30, & 35 of NDPS Act. Now, in a conversation with Pinkvilla, Zonal Director of Maharashtra, and Goa NCB, Sameer Wankhede shared the latest update on the case.

Sameer Wankhede said, “The date is on September 28th in the Sessions Court. Regarding the investigation, I cannot talk.” In an earlier chat with Bombay Times, Sameer Wankhede has mentioned that the NCB has launched an operation called Operation Rolling Thunder under which they have intercepted peddlers and suppliers of mephedrone drugs.

Also Read| Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Siddharth Pithani gets arrested by NCB ahead of actor’s 1st death anniversary