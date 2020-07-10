Sushant Singh Rajput case: Former Cabinet Minister Subramanian Swamy appoints lawyer to press CBI enquiry

Former cabinet minister Subramanian Swamy has revealed through a series of tweets that he has appointed an advocate to look into Sushant Singh Rajput's case. Read on for further details.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has left his fans and loved ones heartbroken but at the same time, it has also led to some debates and controversies. As per police statements and media reports, the late actor had committed suicide at his residence in Mumbai. However, certain sections of people are not willing to agree to this and have sensed foul play in the entire matter. Many of them have also pressed the concerned authorities for a CBI investigation into the same.

Among them is former Cabinet Minister Subramanian Swamy who has now appointed an advocate to look into the case so that a CBI probe can be initiated for the same. While taking to Twitter, the politician writes, “I have asked Ishkaran to process Rajput alleged suicide matter for a possible CBI case or PIL or Criminal complaint case.” He further writes, “I have asked Ishkaran to look into facts of Sushant Singh Rajput death case & see whether it's a fit Case for CBI investigation. Then accordingly to see justice is done.”

I have asked Ishkaran to process Rajput alleged suicide matter for a possible CBI case or PIL or Criminal complaint case. — Subramanian Swamy (Swamy39) July 9, 2020

I have asked Ishkaran to look into facts of Sushant Singh Rajput death case & see whether it's a fit Case for CBI investigation. Then accordingly to see justice is done. For Updates follow ishkarnBHANDARI — Subramanian Swamy (Swamy39) July 9, 2020

Sushant’s death has also led to another debate that is related to the prevalence of nepotism in the film industry. Many people have also taken a dig at certain Bollywood bigwigs while holding them responsible for the late actor’s death. Meanwhile, Sushant’s last movie Dil Bechara co-starring debutant Sanjana Sanghi is all set for an OTT release. The trailer of the movie which happens to be an adaptation of The Fault in Our Stars was rolled out a few days back.

