Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Former R&AW officer alleges underworld involvement in late actor's death

Suggesting that the Mumbai Police has tried to divert attention in Sushant Singh Rajput's case, NK Sood said that money laundering could just be a cover-up.

With explosive allegations being made in Sushant Singh Rajput's case every other day, this time it is a former Research and Analysis Wing officer NK Sood who has released a video suggesting that there could be underworld involvement in the case. These allegations were made by NK Sood in a YouTube video which he had uploaded on his YouTube channel on 2 August and also tweeted it.

Suggesting that the Mumbai Police and Maharashtra Government has tried to divert attention and misguide the investigation, Sood said that financial money laundering could just be a cover-up.

When asked about who he thinks could be the possible culprit in the case, he said, "Baically, the underworld is involved. Some say there were two ambulances, some say there were four. There are many incidents that suggest this was planted. Irrespective of what Mumbai Police says.. I refuse to believe this." He also added that "non-co-operation" from Maharashtra police shows that they are hiding something.

I have loaded a video entitled"Q&A - Sushant Singh Rajput Murder" on my Channel ISRG. Must watch.https://t.co/8kLQb5NDMC — NK Sood (@rawnksood) August 3, 2020

Sood did not have any proof for his allegations, but said, "There is an underworld link to Sushant’s death case. Criminals from underworld do their work with precision and try their best to divert attention. The role of his staff cannot be ruled out. They might have been given money to murder him or strangulate him to death. They might have been given assurance that they will be saved from the clutches of law. The murderers have also tried to deposit money into several accounts from Sushant’s account to divert attention so that the cops will lose focus from the main culprits. There is an atmosphere of fear in Mumbai. People are scared to speak out in the open due to gangsters."

