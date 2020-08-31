Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Goa Hotelier Gaurav Arya arrives at ED office for probe over drug link row

In a fresh development in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, Goa hotelier Gaurav Arya will be questioned by ED in connection with the illegal drug angle in the matter.

It has been over two months since Sushant Singh Rajput’s unfortunate demise at his Mumbai residence and with new twists coming up in the case every day, this case continues to be the talk of the town. While CBI has taken over the probe, the drug link row has given the investigation a new direction. Recently, a new name of Goa hotelier Gaurav Arya surfaced in illegal drugs angle and it was reported that the Enforcement Directorate has summoned him for a probe.

And now as per a recent development, Gaurav has reached ED office for questioning. The investigating agency had, reportedly, asked him to bring documents related to his bank accounts and Income Tax returns. Besides, Kunal Jani has also arrived at the ED office. To note, Gaurav’s name came into light, after Rhea Chakraborty's WhatsApp conversations were retrieved in which Rhea allegedly asked Gaurav Arya about MDMA (methylenedioxy-methamphetamine). The conversation, which took place in March 2017, had the actress talking about MDMA, LSD and other drugs she has tried. According to media reports, he will be probed about the illegal drugs angle in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. Interestingly, in one of his interviews, Gaurav had dismissed the allegations levelled against him and even denied having any association with both Rhea and Sushant. He stated that while he had never met the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor, he met Rhea around three and a half years ago.

Meanwhile, CBI’s special investigation team has been interrogating people associated with the late actor as of now. From Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea, her brother Showik Chakraborty to his flatmate Siddharth Pithani, cook Neeraj and other house staff members, everyone has been on CBI’s radar and are being questioned at the DRDO guest house.

