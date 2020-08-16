Sushant Singh Rajput case: Guard reveals he thought mystery woman entering building on June 14 was a relative

Sushant Singh Rajput's building guard has now idea about the mystery woman that entered the premises on the day of the actor's demise. Here's what he has to say about the circumstances from the fateful day.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case has gotten murkier again when a sensational video surfaced on social media sometime back. It has been revealed on a news channel that a mystery woman entered the building premises on June 14 – the very day when the late actor was found dead. However, her identity has not been revealed yet. The woman was spotted rushing into the building. She was wearing a blue and white top and had her hair tied up into a bun.

Now, in a sting operation conducted by Republic TV, the guard of the building has opened up on the mystery woman. He has said that he does not know the identity of the woman as she was wearing a mask. However, he has added that she was not a resident of the complex. When being asked how she was allowed inside there, the guard said that he thought she was some relative of Sushant Singh Rajput. He has also mentioned that only the actor’s relatives were allowed there.

When being told that Sushant’s family members do not recognize the woman, he has stated that there were a lot of people present there and that she was surrounded by the police. However, he has once again guaranteed the fact that he does not recognize her. Apart from the mystery woman, another man clad in black outfit is seen standing nearby Sushant’s corpse in videos that have been accessed from the fateful day. Not only that, he has also been spotted fiddling with a black bag and interacting with the mystery woman present there. It is speculated that the man is Dipesh Sawant, one of Sushant’s staff managers.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's lawyer reveals Rhea Chakraborty and brother Showik Chakraborty's role in business

Credits :Republic TV

Share your comment ×