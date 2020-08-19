Sushant Singh Rajput case: Here’s what BMC Commissioner has to say on quarantine of CBI team in Mumbai

After the Supreme Court transferred Sushant Singh Rajput’s case to CBI, questions have been arising about the quarantine rules of BMC if a team comes to probe in Mumbai. BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal opened up about the same.

The wait for the verdict of the Supreme Court ended on a positive note for Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans on Wednesday as the case of the late actor was officially transferred to the CBI. Rhea Chakraborty’s petition seeking transfer of FIR registered in Patna to Mumbai was heard last week and today the SC announced the verdict. Post this, CBI also said in a statement that their team will visit Mumbai in due course of time for further investigation. Amid this, BMC Commissioner opened up about quarantine rules for the CBI team.

As per ANI, Iqbal Singh Chahal, Commissioner, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), said that if the CBI team visits Mumbai for 7 days, they will be automatically exempted from COVID 19 quarantine provided, they have a confirmed return ticket. However, in his statement to ANI, he added that if their visit for investigation in Sushant’s case is for longer than 7 days, they will have to ask for an exemption and they would provide it. The question over quarantine rules of BMC arose as they had quarantined Patna SP Vinay Tiwari when he came to investigate Sushant’s case earlier this month.

As per a statement to ANI, the BMC Commissioner said, “If CBI team comes for 7 days they'll be automatically exempted from quarantine & if they come for more than seven days period then they have to apply for exemption through our email id & we'll exempt them.” On the first hearing of Rhea Chakraborty’s transfer petition, the Supreme Court did question the quarantine of SP Vinay Tiwari from Bihar who had travelled only to lead the investigation of Bihar’s team in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, after the SC verdict was announced, fans of Sushant expressed their happiness on social media by trending ‘CBI Takes Over.’ Further, Sushant’s family also issued a statement and thanked all of supporters and CM Of Bihar, Nitish Kumar as well. Many Bollywood stars like , , Anupam Kher, Kundra, Tisca Chopra, Tusshar Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Sanjana Sanghi and others also hailed SC’s verdict to transfer the case to SBI. Sushant’s case will now be investigated by CBI and further the Enforcement Directorate is already probing the money laundering angle. Sushant was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai on June 14, 2020.

