Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Here's what CBI spokesperson said about Centre's nod for probe

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday received the Department of Personnel and Training's (DoPT) notification to initiate a probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, officials said.
"The agency has received the notification from the government," a CBI spokesperson told IANS. Earlier in the day, the DoPT issued a notification paving the way for the CBI to register a case. In another related development, the Centre told the Supreme Court that it had accepted the Bihar government's recommendation for a CBI probe into the case. On Tuesday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had sought the CBI probe into the death of the actor on June 14 at his Bandra apartment in Mumbai, on the request of Sushant Singh's father K.K. Singh. On Singh's complaint, the Bihar Police registered a case against Sushant Singh's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty on July 25.


Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's case transferred to CBI, Centre accepts Bihar government's probe request


Sushant's father had lodged an FIR against Rhea in Patna, accusing her of cheating and threatening his son. Sushant's family has also accused her of keeping him away from his family. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has initiated a money laundering probe on the basis of the Patna Police's FIR. Earlier, a verbal duel erupted between the governments of Maharashtra and Bihar over the investigation by the Bihar Police in the case.

