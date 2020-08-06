  • facebook
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Hrithik Roshan’s mom Pinkie wants ‘justice’ while sister Sunaina hails CBI probe

A day back, the Centre gave the nod to Bihar Government’s recommendation of a CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. Celebrating the same, Hrithik Roshan’s sister Sunaina Roshan shared a post while mom Pinkie Roshan sought justice for the late actor.
29052 reads Mumbai Updated: August 6, 2020 10:09 am
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Hrithik Roshan’s mom Pinkie wants ‘justice’ while sister Sunaina hails CBI probeSushant Singh Rajput case: Hrithik Roshan’s mom Pinkie wants ‘justice’ while sister Sunaina hails CBI probe
Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden death has been in the news for the past few weeks. A day back, it was revealed during the PIL hearing of Rhea Chakraborty in the Supreme Court that the Centre had accepted the Bihar Government’s recommendation for a CBI investigation in Sushant’s case. Fans of the actor had been pushing for the same on social media for the longest time and when the news finally came in, it was a moment of relief for all. Not just fans of Sushant, Hrithik Roshan’s sister Sunaina Roshan also hailed the Centre’s nod for the CBI probe. 

Further, Hrithik Roshan’s mother Pinkie Roshan also sought ‘justice’ for Sushant as she dropped a comment on a poll shared by a paparazzi on his Instagram handle. Hrithik’s sister shared two posts out of which one of them had a photo of Sushant Singh Rajput with ‘CBI for Sushant’ written on it. Another post that Hrithik’s sister Sunaina shared had a quote that read, “The moment we’ve waited for has finally arrived.” She further added a caption and wrote, “Let the Truth Prevail.” 

Several fans of Sushant also commented on Sunaina’s posts on social media. On the other hand, Hrithik’s mom Pinkie Roshan’s comment seeking ‘Justice’ on the CBI poll result post for Sushant went viral on social media. 

Let the truth prevail

At last

Apart from them, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti and Ankita Lokhande also upheld the decision of the Centre for a CBI probe. Meanwhile, reportedly, the CBI spokesperson told IANS that they have received the centre’s notification regarding the probe. It has been reported that they may file an FIR soon. Sushant’s father had lodged an FIR last month in Patna after which the Bihar Police swung into action. However, when the senior IPS of Bihar Police was quarantined by BMC officials, the CM of Bihar recommended the case for a CBI probe to the centre. Sushant had passed away on June 14, 2020, at his house in Mumbai. 

