Sushant Singh Rajput case: Jaya Saha's chats about CBD Oil, MD with actresses 'S', 'N' reportedly accessed
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has been questioning several people in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe. Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty were questioned and arrested with regard to the case. Now, NCB has been questioning talent manager Jaya Saha. She was linked to the case after her messages with Rhea surfaced. As the grilling continues, a bunch of WhatsApp messages have been access by the press and it reveals that Jaya chatted about drugs and banned substances with a few other Bollywood stars.
Republic TV has reportedly accessed chats of Jaya with Bollywood actresses "S" and "N." In a chat with "S", Jaya informs the Bollywood actress that she is sending "CBD oil" for her to which "S" replied, "Thank You." In a text chain between Jaya and "N", the actress tells Jaya, "U promise me to get me some nice MD in Bombay and we will party together". Jaya replies that the actress is making her into a drug peddler but adds, "Your wish is my command."
It is reported that NCB continues to look into Jaya's chat history before they draw the final summons. According to India Today, the NCB will question Jaya about the various Bollywood parties and inquire about the peddler who supplied Hash and other drugs to her.
Earlier today, it was reported that Sushant's co-stars Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan could likely be summoned for questioning by the NCB. Although the dates haven't been revealed, it is said that the two will be questioned sometime this week. Rhea had taken Sara's name during her investigation in the past. Whereas, Shraddha's involvement in the case is a much recent development.
Anonymous 9 minutes ago
Time for ED to step into bollywood and raid big actors and productions houses, they will find black money and money laundering in foreign countries, that's why so many of them have international passports.
Anonymous 27 minutes ago
I feel Sushant died of drug overdose and these people converted it into a suicide to save their cartel. That doesn't explain the injuries though.
Anonymous 27 minutes ago
SSR and Disha were brutally murdered!!
Anonymous 40 minutes ago
So acc to the paid reports of Arab's Republic TV Jaya saha named 4 actresses. K, D, S & N. NCB can't just give out any detail. This is not possible. May be its again a fake news like Rhea named Sara & Rakul. Post my comment pinkvilla plz. U r unfair with my comments. Plz post it.