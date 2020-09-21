Sushant Singh Rajput case: Jaya Saha's chats about CBD Oil, MD with actresses 'S', 'N' reportedly accessed

In a recent development with regard to Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, chats of Jaya Saha with actresses 'S', 'N' have surfaced where they are talking about CBD Oil and MD.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has been questioning several people in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe. Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty were questioned and arrested with regard to the case. Now, NCB has been questioning talent manager Jaya Saha. She was linked to the case after her messages with Rhea surfaced. As the grilling continues, a bunch of WhatsApp messages have been access by the press and it reveals that Jaya chatted about drugs and banned substances with a few other Bollywood stars.

Republic TV has reportedly accessed chats of Jaya with Bollywood actresses "S" and "N." In a chat with "S", Jaya informs the Bollywood actress that she is sending "CBD oil" for her to which "S" replied, "Thank You." In a text chain between Jaya and "N", the actress tells Jaya, "U promise me to get me some nice MD in Bombay and we will party together". Jaya replies that the actress is making her into a drug peddler but adds, "Your wish is my command."

It is reported that NCB continues to look into Jaya's chat history before they draw the final summons. According to India Today, the NCB will question Jaya about the various Bollywood parties and inquire about the peddler who supplied Hash and other drugs to her.

Earlier today, it was reported that Sushant's co-stars and Sara Ali Khan could likely be summoned for questioning by the NCB. Although the dates haven't been revealed, it is said that the two will be questioned sometime this week. Rhea had taken Sara's name during her investigation in the past. Whereas, Shraddha's involvement in the case is a much recent development.

