Bihar CM Nitish Kumar seeks CBI probe after Sushant Singh Rajput’s father gives consent; Rhea’s lawyer reacts

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020. After Bihar Police got involved in the matter post the late actor’s father’s FIR, the Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has said that the state government has urged that CBI should investigate Sushant’s case. Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer was quick to react to it.

As per the latest update about Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, the JDU spokesperson Sanjay Singh revealed that Bihar Government recommends CBI investigation of the actor’s death. As per the spokesperson of the Bihar’s ruling party, Janta Dal-United, the state government suggested that the CBI should take over the case of late Sushant Singh Rajput. Further, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar also backed a CBI probe in Sushant's case after the DGP Bihar spoke to the late actor's father, Mr. KK Singh. Also, the Bombay High Court has postponed the hearing of the transfer to CBI petition in Sushant Singh Rajput's case due to heavy rains in Mumbai.

CM Nitish Kumar said to ANI, "The DGP spoke to #SushantSinghRajput's father this morning and he gave consent for CBI inquiry. So now, we are recommending CBI probe in the matter." Earlier, from Bihar, Chirag Paswan of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) had urged the CM to handover the case of Sushant Singh Rajput to the CBI. Last week, Sushant Singh Rajput’s father lodged an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and 5 others under various sections of IPC in Patna. After this, Rhea and her lawyer moved to the Supreme Court to transfer the FIR to Mumbai from Patna. Rhea’s petition is scheduled to be heard on August 5, 2020.

Post Nitish Kumar's statement, Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer was quick to react. He told ANI, "There can't be transfer of a case which had no legal basis for Bihar to get involved. At most, it would be a 'Zero FIR' transferable to Mumbai Police. Transfer of a case,on which they had no jurisdiction, to CBI has no legal sanctity: Satish Maneshinde, #RheaChakraborty's lawyer."

Here is the tweet:

The DGP spoke to #SushantSinghRajput's father this morning and he gave consent for CBI inquiry. So now, we are recommending CBI probe in the matter: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to ANI

(file pic) https://t.co/gKpHeYbrk5 pic.twitter.com/jnkNXOzY6h — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2020

Bihar Government recommends CBI investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput death case: JDU Spokesperson Sanjay Singh pic.twitter.com/MZd6YW37Jw — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2020

There can't be transfer of a case which had no legal basis for Bihar to get involved. At most, it would be a 'Zero FIR' transferable to Mumbai Police. Transfer of a case,on which they had no jurisdiction, to CBI has no legal sanctity:

Satish Maneshinde, #RheaChakraborty's lawyer https://t.co/rHnq6zn0Pm — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2020

A day back, Sushant’s father KK Singh also released a video where he alleged that he had informed the Mumbai Police that his son’s life was in danger on February 25. He alleged that the Mumbai Police did not take any action. Post the FIR by Mr Singh, Bihar Police team was sent to Mumbai to probe the case. Later, SP Patna Central Vinay Tiwari also was sent to Mumbai to head the investigation. However, he was asked to home quarantine by BMC officials due to COVID 19. Meanwhile, Mumbai Police released a statement via Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh and revealed several details about the investigation a day back. Sushant had passed away in Mumbai on June 14, 2020.

Also Read|Sushant Singh Rajput case: Mumbai Police Commissioner says Rhea Chakraborty left on June 8 as she was stressed

Credits :ANI

Share your comment ×