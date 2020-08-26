Sushant Singh Rajput case: Kangana Ranaut makes a shocking revelation about drugs being used in B Town

The actress shared several tweets about the issue of drugs being used in Bollywood house parties. Kangana Ranaut also stated that she would come forward to help the narcotics department but she will need protection from the Central government.

The Bollywood actress made some shocking revelations about drug use in the film industry in her tweets. The actress made several tweets about the issue of drugs being used in Bollywood house parties. One of Kangana's tweets read, "Most popular drug in the film industry is cocaine, it is used in almost all house parties it’s very expensive but in the beginning when you go to the houses of high and mighty it’s given free, MDMA crystals are mixed in water and at times passed on to you without your knowledge."

The actress also stated that she would come forward to help the narcotics department but she will need protection from the Central government. The actress adds that she is not only risking her career in the film industry but also her life. Kangana Ranaut tweet stated, "I am more than willing to help @narcoticsbureau but I need protection from the centre government, I have not only risked my career but also my life, it is quite evident Sushanth knew some dirty secrets that’s why he has been killed." Furthermore, the actress also states that the parties held at folks from the Bollywood industry use drugs and the most popular one is cocaine and how it can be given to you, without you knowing about it.

Most popular drug in the film industry is cocaine, it is used in almost all house parties it’s very expensive but in the beginning when you go to the houses of high and mighty it’s given free, MDMA crystals are mixed in water and at times passed on to you without your knowledge. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 26, 2020

I am more than willing to help @narcoticsbureau but I need protection from the centre government, I have not only risked my career but also my life, it is quiet evident Sushanth knew some dirty secrets that’s why he has been killed. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 26, 2020

I don’t think it’s that explosive in movie Sanju exploitation of women, debauchery, drug abuse movie mafia’s underworld connections has been flaunted, explicit details are given yet it seems they hold way too much power to pretty much get away with anything. https://t.co/q2cjFOIvYF — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 26, 2020

These revelations by the actress have sent shock waves in the industry. The actress also tweeted saying, "I don’t think it’s that explosive in movie Sanju exploitation of women, debauchery, drug abuse movie mafia’s underworld connections has been flaunted, explicit details are given yet it seems they hold way too much power to pretty much get away with anything."

