  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput case: Kangana Ranaut makes a shocking revelation about drugs being used in B Town

The actress shared several tweets about the issue of drugs being used in Bollywood house parties. Kangana Ranaut also stated that she would come forward to help the narcotics department but she will need protection from the Central government.
38900 reads Mumbai Updated: August 26, 2020 10:14 pm
News,Kangana Ranaut,Sushant Singh Rajput CaseSushant Singh Rajput case: Kangana Ranaut makes a shocking revelation about drugs being used in B Town

The Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut made some shocking revelations about drug use in the film industry in her tweets. The actress made several tweets about the issue of drugs being used in Bollywood house parties. One of Kangana's tweets read, "Most popular drug in the film industry is cocaine, it is used in almost all house parties it’s very expensive but in the beginning when you go to the houses of high and mighty it’s given free, MDMA crystals are mixed in water and at times passed on to you without your knowledge." 

The actress also stated that she would come forward to help the narcotics department but she will need protection from the Central government. The actress adds that she is not only risking her career in the film industry but also her life. Kangana Ranaut tweet stated, "I am more than willing to help @narcoticsbureau but I need protection from the centre government, I have not only risked my career but also my life, it is quite evident Sushanth knew some dirty secrets that’s why he has been killed." Furthermore, the actress also states that the parties held at folks from the Bollywood industry use drugs and the most popular one is cocaine and how it can be given to you, without you knowing about it. 

Check out the tweets:

These revelations by the actress have sent shock waves in the industry. The actress also tweeted saying, "I don’t think it’s that explosive in movie Sanju exploitation of women, debauchery, drug abuse movie mafia’s underworld connections has been flaunted, explicit details are given yet it seems they hold way too much power to pretty much get away with anything."

(ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut REVEALS 'mentor' sedated her, film parties exposed 'shocking and sinister' world)

Credits :twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat
From CBI revisiting Waterstone resort where SSR and Rhea stayed to questioning Showik Chakraborty
Masaba & Neena Gupta on divorce, single parenting, marriage, battling social judgements
Questioning of house staff to Chartered Accountants of both Rhea & late Sushant Singh Rajput being questioned
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan on Baarish, playing Kaira, friendship, memes, and YRKKH
All you need to know about the controversies around Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI visits resort SSR lived to questioning Siddharth Pithani and cook
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: CBI Team’s latest update to AIIMS conducting autopsy
Anonymous 38 minutes ago

We don't trust you Ms. Liar

Anonymous 38 minutes ago

Don't trust this lady.

Anonymous 49 minutes ago

Arrest srk, drugbir and deepika, enough is enough

Anonymous 54 minutes ago

Kangana on cocaine again pv pls post

Anonymous 1 hour ago

LOL...Kangaroo-narrative-jumper......Please let CBI do their job......You are going to take them off-track.

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement