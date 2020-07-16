Sushant Singh Rajput case: Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra may not be probed; Rhea’s spending habits under scanner?

As Mumbai Police is investigating Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, it is reported that Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra might not be questioned in the case.

Sushant Singh Rajput is no more with us and most of us are still struggling to come in terms with his tragic death. In fact, his demise has sparked a fresh debate on nepotism as Sushant did leave several questions unanswered. As of now, the Mumbai police has been investigating the case to know the real reason behind Sushant’s drastic step to end his life. So far, the cops have interrogated several people associated with the late actor including his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, his close friends, YRF casting director Shanoo Sharma, co-star Sanjana Sanghi, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and others.

And now if the recent reports are to be believed, Rhea’s spending habits are likely to be under the scanner. According to a report published in DNA, Rhea has been spending his money and evidence for the same has also come to the forefront. However, the cops are investigating how much money has been spent. On the other hand, Yash Raj Films and Dharma Productions’ respective head honchos Aditya Chopra and might not be probed in the case as well. The new development came due to lack of evidence.

For the uninitiated, Aditya and KJo have been on the radar as they have, reportedly, been accused of harassing the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor. However, the cops don’t seem to have come across sufficient evidence for the same.

(Trigger Warning)

To recall, Sushant Singh Rajput had died by suicide on June 14 in his Mumbai residence. It was reported that he was also battling depression for a couple of months now. However, police didn’t recover any suicide note from the apartment.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

