Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Key maker REVEALS he was told to stop work if there was sound from inside

As per reports, the key maker who opened late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s bedroom says he was not allowed to enter the room after he unlocked it

As we speak, the special investigation team of the Central Bureau of Investigation has reached Mumbai to investigate the death probe of Sushant Singh Rajput and soon after landing in Mumbai, while they were exempted from the mandatory quarantine, the CBI formed five teams to lead the investigation. For starters, while it was being reported that they would recreate the crime scene at Sushant’s apartment, they took the cook of the late actor into custody. Also, it is being said that the agency will interrogate the five doctors who conduced the autopsy of the late actor at Cooper hospital.

Now in the latest, it is being reported that the key maker who came to open the door to Sushant Singh Rajput's bedroom on June 14, 2020, has said that he was told to stop the work immediately if there is a sound from inside the room. Yes, narrating the incident at Sushant’s Bandra residence, the key maker, on condition of anonymity, said that when he received a call to open the lock on June 14, he was unaware that the house belonged to Sushant Singh Rajput. Also, he added that while Siddharth Pithani called him, he was given 2000 Rs and asked to leave as soon as he broke the lock.

“I received a call to open the lock at 1:05 pm on June 14, Siddharth Pithani gave me a call and I told him to Whatsapp me the picture of the lock. They sent the photo after that I went to the house on the sixth floor. I tried opening the door with my tools after which they asked me to break the lock,” narrates the key maker. Moving on, he said that he was told to stop the work immediately if there was a sound from inside the room. Also, the key maker revealed that the lock was computerised and he had to break it using a hammer. Later, when he broke the lock, he was given Rs 2,000 and was asked to leave the place. Also, the key maker goes on to reveal that he was not allowed to look or enter inside the actor's room and was taken away from there. Also, the key maker reveals that although he hasn’t received any call from the probe agency yet, however, he would cooperate with the officials if he was summoned.

Credits :Zee News

