Sushant Singh Rajput Case: From KK Singh filing FIR to Rhea Chakraborty's arrest; Here's a timeline of events

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away in June. Following his untimely death to an FIR filed by KK Singh and Rhea Chakraborty's arrest, here's a timeline of events that have transpired over the past three months.

In a few days, it will be three months since the shocking death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor died on June 14 with no death note left behind. His mysterious death paved the way to a series of investigations. What started off with Mumbai Police looking into a possible nepotism angle, the probe landed up in the hands of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) getting involved after Sushant's father filed an FIR. His complaint in Patna accuses Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her family and others of abetment of suicide, financially cheating the late actor and more.

But how did the events unfold? Here's a complete timeline of events from the day of Sushant's death to Rhea's arrest.

September:

September 8: After three days of grilling, Rhea is arrested. NCB deems her as an "active member of the drug syndicate connected with drug suppliers." NCB said Rhea managed finance for drug procurement along with Sushant. Rhea's bail plea was rejected and the actress was sent to 14 days judicial custody by a magistrate’s court.

September 7: Rhea appears for questioning at the NCB office again. After questioning, Rhea lodges a complaint against Sushant's sister Priyanka for allegedly arranging a bogus prescription for the late actor to help him coup with his anxiety.

September 6: Rhea grilled for six hours at the NCB office. Rhea asked to appear again on Monday, September 7, since the interrogation wasn't complete.

September 5: Showik and Samuel sent to four days NCB custody by a Mumbai Court. NCB arrests Sushant's staff Dipesh Sawant.

September 4: NCB arrests Rhea’s brother Showik and Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda as part of the drug angle probe. Rhea Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda's residences raided.

September 3: Rhea Chakraborty's father Indrajit Chakraborty appears in front of CBI and records his statements. CBI also questions Cornerstone Sports and Entertainment Pvt Ltd CEO Bunty Sajdeh. For the unversed, he is also cricketer Rohit Sharma and Bollywood actor Sohail Khan's brother-in-law.

September 2: ED summons Sushant's business partner Varun Mathur to probe into the money laundering angle.

September 1: ED continues to probe the money laundering angle. Goa-based hotelier Gaurav Arya questioned again.

August:

August 31: Rhea, Showik and Shruti continue to be questioned by CBI while another team revisits Sushant's flat.

August 30: Rhea questioned again for eight hours. She was asked about Sushant's medical treatment and medicines administered, and the alleged drug angle that came to light.

August 29: Rhea summoned by CBI again.

August 28: Rhea appears in front of the CBI for questioning. Appears in front of the SIT team for the first time since the case was transferred to CBI. Meanwhile, ED summons Goa-based hotelier Gaurav Arya for questioning.

August 27: Rhea breaks her silence over the allegations in a series of interviews.

August 27: CBI summons Showik, while Rhea requested Mumbai Police for protection. Meanwhile, KK Singh, in a video, claims Rhea was giving Sushant poison and accused her of being a murderer.

August 26: ED summoned talent manager Jaya Saha for probe in the money laundering allegation. On the other hand, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) joins the investigation after a drug angle surfaced. There is an NDPS case against Rhea and two others based on ED's probe.

August 25: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) widens the investigations and questions chartered accountant Sandeep Sridhar, Siddharth Pithani and cook Neeraj Singh.

August 24: CBI visits Waterstone Resort where Rhea and Sushant stayed for two months. The team probed into the alleged "spiritual angle." Meanwhile, another team of CBI visited Cooper Hospital, where the actor's autopsy was conducted, to question the doctors.

August 23: CBI takes Sushant's personal staff to his flat in Bandra for further questioning. They also recreate the crime scene.

August 22: A special team of CBI reaches Mumbai. They head to Sushant's Bandra apartment with a forensic team, the late actor's flatmate Siddharth Pithani and his cook Neeraj among others.

August 21: ED records Sushant's sister Priyanka Singh's statement in connection with the money laundering.

August 19: SC orders CBI probe in Sushant's death case. Meanwhile, ED questions Rumi Jafry. The director was in talks of making a film with Sushant and Rhea.

August 18: ED records Sushant's father KK Singh's statement with regard to money laundering in the case.

August 15: Sushant's personal staff questioned by ED with regard to Sushant's finances.

August 11: Sushant's flatmate Siddharth deposed before the ED yet again. Shruti Modi also questioned. She is grilled for the third time.

August 10: Rhea, Showik and Indrajit deposed before the ED for questioning. Rhea also files a fresh plea in SC over noting that the media is unfairly holding a trial and pronouncing her guilty.

August 9: Showik grilled by the ED for the second time.

August 7: ED questions Rhea, her brother Showik Chkaraborty, her chartered accountant Ritesh Shah and her former manager Shruti Modi over the money-laundering allegations.

August 6: CBI names Rhea, parents Indrajit Chakraborty and Sandhya Chakraborty, brother Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, Shruti Modi and others in its FIR.

- August 5: Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed SC that the Union of India in principle accepts the Bihar government's recommendation of a CBI inquiry with regard to Sushant's death. Meanwhile, ED summons Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda.

- August 4: Bihar Government suggests the CBI probe.

- August 4: Former Maharashtra CM Narayan Rane alleges Sushant and Disha were 'murdered'. The case gets political after Aaditya Thackeray's name is involved in the case. The Maharashtra Tourism Minister deems it "mucky politics."

- August 3: BMC quarantines Bihar Police IPS officer Vinay Tiwari who arrived in Mumbai to join the probe. On the other hand, ED questions Sushant's long-time chartered accountant Sandeep Sridhar.

- August 1: Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti penned an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to intervene.

July:

- July 30: SSR's family files caveat in SC on Rhea's petition.

- July 29: Rhea moves to Supreme Court requesting the FIR to be transferred to Mumbai. Bihar Police arrives in Mumbai and starts to record statements based on the FIR. The team records Sushant's sister Meetu Singh's statement.

- July 28: KK Singh files an FIR in Patna, accusing Rhea of abetment of suicide, punishment for wrongful restraint, punishment for wrongful confinement and theft in dwelling house among other charges. Mumbai Police records Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta's statement.

- July 27: Mumbai Police records filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt with regard to the probe.

- July 18: Yash Raj Films head Aditya Chopra records statement with Mumbai Police in connection with Sushant's death probe.

- July 16: Rhea approaches Amit Shah on social media, requesting for CBI probe.

- July 14: Rhea breaks her silence over Sushant's death and pens a tribute to her beau. "You were everything a beautiful person could be, the greatest wonder that the world has seen. My words are incapable of expressing the love we have and I guess you truly meant it when you said it is beyond both of us," she said.

- July 14: Ankita Lokhande lights a candle in the memory of Sushant.

- July 7: Sanjay Leela Bhansali questioned by Mumbai Police where he reveals offering movies to Sushant but projects did not pan out due to the unavailability of dates.

- Nation demands for the CBI probe.

June:

- June 30: Sanjana Sanghi records statement with Mumbai Police in connection with Sushant's death.

- June 27: Casting director Shanoo Sharma summoned for questioning. Officials sought Sushant's contract with Yash Raj Films production house.

- June 24: Mumbai Police receives the final postmortem report which states "no struggle marks or external injuries" were found on the body.

- June 18: Mumbai Police summons Rhea Chakraborty to record her statement in connection to his death.

- June 17: Casting director and Dil Bechara helmer Mukesh Chhabra records his statement with Mumbai Police.

- Mumbai Police probes into the actor's sudden demise.

- June 14: Sushant Singh Rajput found dead in his Bandra apartment.

- June 8: Disha Salian passes away.

