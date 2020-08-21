Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Kunal Kemmu on CBI inquiry: I don't think we should jump the gun on anything

Kunal Kemmu was last seen in Lootcase and the film released digitally and next, he was seen in web series Abhay 2

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death probe has been transferred to the CBI after the Supreme Court ordered the agency to take over the investigation of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. And after the case was transferred to CBI, the Special Investigation Team of CBI arrived in Mumbai yesterday to take the investigation forward. As we speak, reports suggest that the CBI has formed five teams and while the first team would examine all the case diaries related to the case that it got from the Mumbai Police, forensic report of Mumbai and autopsy report, the second team formed by the CBI would take statements of people involved in the case, including those interrogated by the Mumbai Police, and the third team involved in the case would go to Sushant's house with the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) experts to recreate the death scene again.

Thereafter, another team of CBI will interrogate neighbours and also scan the entire CCTV footage of June 14, 2020. Moreover, CBI will question Sushant’s cook while another team will be talking to DCP Trimukhe of Mumbai Police. Now, while Kriti Sanon, , , , and others have hailed the #CBIForSSR investigation, in the latest, we have Kunal Kemmu, who got talking about the case as he said that although he feels very sorry for what happened with the actor, however, he feels that there are people like CBI and ED who are looking into the probe.

“You know, honestly, that is something that I don't want to belittle to a comment that I make as I think it's very personal to the family (Sushant Singh Rajput's family), which has suffered that loss, so I don't want to judge who's genuine or not since I'm not in that position to. I feel very sorry for what happened and I think there are people (the CBI and ED, currently) who are looking at it. If there is so much of a need for some people to know it (the reason behind Sushant's death), then I think that should happen. The people are asking for something and it should happen,” said Kunal Kemmu. Moving on, Kunal said that he doesn’t think that anyone should jump the gun on anything, this way or that way, and also that we shouldn't be the ones deciding because we are still getting our information from televisions and nothing more as we are all under a lockdown, right? “So, we have to be slightly more sensible and sympathetic toward this.” On the work front, Kunal Kemmu’s latest film Lootcase released on OTT, and Amitabh Bachchan penned a heartwarming note appreciating Kunal’s performance in the film.

