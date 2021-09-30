Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Late actor’s absconding friend Kunal Jani arrested by NCB; Report

It has almost been more than a year that Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away. The late actor’s fans and his family members are still struggling to find out the truth behind his demise. But a new development, in this case, has once again brought this case to the headlines. According to the latest news in ANI, the Narcotics Control Bureau has arrested SSR’s friend Kunal Jani in Khar. He was his close friend and was absconding.

As per the tweet shared by ANI on their official Twitter handle, the tweet read, ''Drugs cases related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput | Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested hotelier Kunal Jani (in file pic) from Mumbai's Khar area. He was a close friend of Rajput and was absconding.'' It was only last month that the NDPS court had rejected the bail plea of Sushant Singh Rajput’s flatmate and friend Siddharth Pithani once again. His lawyer, Taraq Sayyed had confirmed this development. The Zonal Director of the Narcotics Control Bureau revealed that the reason behind the court dismissing Pithani’s bail plea was that they didn't find any merit in the plea.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14 2020 and since then a lot of speculation has been made about his sudden death. Three central agencies, the Central Bureau of Investigation, Narcotics Control Bureau and Enforcement Directorate are investigating the case.

Apart from Pithani, SSR's friend Rhea, her brother Showik, and other staff members were also arrested by the NCB. The late actor's housemates Keshav and Neeraj, questioned by the NCB last month, hinted at Siddharth's role in the drug case.

