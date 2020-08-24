Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Late actor’s accountant Rajat Mewati questioned by CBI as investigation intensifies

As per a recent development in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, CBI’s special investigating team is grilling the late actor’s accountant Rajat Mewati .

With CBI taking over Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, the investigation is getting intensified and each day is coming up with new twists. After grilling the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor’s friend Sidharth Pithani and his cook Neeraj, the special investigating team has now summoned Sushant’s accountant Rajat Mewati. According to a report published in India TV, Mewati, who maintained the late actor’s account, is being questioned at the DRDO guest house about Sushant’s finance related questions.

A source told India TV that Mewati is being quizzed if Rhea’s had legitimate access to Sushant’s bank accounts and how much of a say she had in the late actor’s account. Besides, he is also likely to be questioned about who was making financial decisions for the Kai Po Che actor and did she continue to interfere with Sushant’s financial decisions even after she left the house on June 8. To note, Rhea has been under the scanner ever since the late actor’s father accused her of siphoning off Rs 15 crore from his bank accounts as well as abetment of suicide.

In fact, she had also appeared the before the Enforcement Directorate in the money laundering case early this month. Meanwhile, Rhea’s brother Showik Chakraborty is also being questioned by CBI’s special investigating team and if the media reports are to be believed, they will also be questioning Rhea in the case soon. The media reports also suggested that CBI has even prepared a list of 24 questions for Rhea.

