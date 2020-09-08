Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Late Actor’s family possibly to approach Bombay HC against Rhea Chakraborty’s FIR?

As Rhea Chakraborty has filed an FIR against Sushant Singh Rajput’s family, they are planning to respond to the actress’ slander bid and are likely to move to Bombay High Court for the same.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death case took another major turn after Rhea Chakraborty filed an FIR against the late actor's family lately. The Jalebi actress had accused Sushant’s sister Priyanka Singh of forgery and prescribing illegal drugs. She had alleged that Priyanka acquired a 'bogus medical prescription' for the late actor. While her complaint has left everyone in a state of shock, as per a recent development, the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story star's family might approach the Bombay High Court against Rhea’s FIR now.

According to Times Now, Sushant's family is expected to respond to this slander bid by Rhea. To note, Rhea had filed a complaint with the Mumbai Police yesterday wherein a case was registered under sections of IPC and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. On the other hand, Sushant's family lawyer Vikas Singh had dismissed Rhea’s claim and even called it an effort to keep Mumbai Police connected to Sushant’s death case.

He stated, "I've been given a complaint filed by Rhea Chakraborty in Bandra Police station. It's an effort to keep jurisdiction of Mumbai Police in this matter when SC said complaints with regard to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput will be investigated by CBI. So, this is a clear attempt to somehow keep the Mumbai Police alive in this matter so that they can do some mischief and ensure that the family of Sushant does not get justice in this matter."

On the other hand, Rhea has also been on the radar of the Narcotics Control Bureau which has been investigating the drug angle in the case. Apart from Rhea, her brother Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda and Sushant's househelp Dipesh Sawant was also interrogated and were later arrested. They are in judicial custody till September 9.

Also Read: Rhea Chakraborty files FIR against Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters, Mumbai Police transfers case to CBI: Report

Credits :Times Now

Share your comment ×