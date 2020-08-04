Sushant Singh Rajput case: Late actor’s friend claims he cannot die of suicide: He can never have depression’

Around 50 days after Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, the late actor’s friend has come to the forefront and stated that he was a positive person and can never take such a drastic step.

(Trigger Warning)

The mystery over Sushant Singh Rajput’s unfortunate demise doesn’t seem to resolve anytime soon. The 34 year old actor was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14. According to media reports, there have been reports that Sushant had died of suicide. In fact, it was also reported that the late actor was also battling depression. While the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story star’s demise has come as a shock to everyone, his friend choreographer Ganesh Hiwakar rejected the suicide theory claiming that Sushant can never die of suicide and can never be depressed about anything.

During his recent interaction with Republic World, Ganesh asserted that Sushant was a lively person who believed no reason can be valid to opt for suicide. He even recalled how the Raabta actor helped him overcome his suicidal thoughts back over a decade ago and even supported him in his career. Ganesh also emphasised that while Sushant wouldn’t let anyone around him take such a drastic step, it is unbelievable to know that he died of suicide.

Furthermore, Ganesh asserted that Sushant was a positive person and always used to talk about positivity and success. in fact, he also motivated people around him as and when possible. He also said that he was in touch with Sushant when Chhichhore released in 2019. However, they lost connection post the late actor changed his number. But Ganesh continued to emphasise that Sushant and suicide are completely opposite to each other.

Meanwhile, Sushant’s father KK Singh has also filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty in Patna and has accused of her abetment of suicide.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

