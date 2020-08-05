Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Late actor's family wanted Rhea Chakraborty to be 'intimidated', says police

OP Singh, brother-in-law of Sushant Singh Rajput, had reached out to Paramjit Singh Dahiya then DCP, Zone 9, Bandra Police, and wanted Rhea Chakraborty to be 'handled informally'.

With details in the Sushant Singh Rajput case getting murkier by the day, different people associated with the actor seem to be coming to the forefront to speak on what they knew about the talented actor. For the unversed, Sushant's father KK Singh had alerted the Bandra Police in February 2020 about the actor's life being in danger. In fact, Haryana-based IPS Officer OP Singh, brother-in-law of Sushant, had also reached out to Paramjit Singh Dahiya then DCP, Zone 9, Bandra Police, and wanted Rhea Chakraborty to be 'handled informally'.

The development came after Sushant's family revealed that Bandra Police failed to take action despite alerting the police in February. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Dahiya said that OP Singh asked him to summon Rhea Chakraborty and intimidate her. Not just that, OP Singh also wanted Dahiya to take Samuel Miranda into custody and interrogate him.

As per Dahiya, OP Singh wanted everything to be 'handled informally' and not lodge a formal complaint. Dahiya received WhatsApp messages on 19 and 25 February. One such message states that OP Singh wanted the cops to summon Miranda and keep him in custody for a day, so that he can 'spill the beans'.

Dahiya said, "It was clearly communicated that it would not be possible to initiate an inquiry without a written and formal complaint. The last message was on February 25, and I had called Singh and requested him to lodge a formal complaint. But he wanted to get it resolved informally. After this, he never contacted me in this regard and I was transferred from Bandra on April 1 this year. Singh never came forward with any complaints for the next four months."

