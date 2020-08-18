  1. Home
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Late actor's MLA cousin afraid of witness tampering

In the case of the alleged suicide by actor Sushant Singh Rajput, his family is now apprehensive about evidence being destroyed and witnesses being threatened.
Sushant's cousin Neeraj Kumar Bablu, a BJP MLA, said here that the evidence in this case was being erased and the witnesses could be eliminated. He said the witnesses were facing threats and demanded that they should be provided protection.

Neeraj Kumar told IANS on Tuesday: "We all hope that the Supreme Court will soon direct the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe the matter and the investigation will go in the right direction and everything will come to the fore."

He said: "This is not only our desire but that of the entire country."

When asked about the destruction of evidence in this case, he said: "Attempts are being made to erase evidence. This apprehension is also being expressed by the media."

"Maharashtra Police should take care of it."

He felt that something untoward could happen to the witnesses and said that efforts were being made to intimidate them. The Mumbai Police was not cooperating in this matter. This is now known to everybody and we demand that protection be given to the witnesses, he added.

Even two months after Sushant's alleged suicide, no significant progress has been made in the investigation of the case. On July 15, Sushant's father K. K.Singh had a case registered at the Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna. Later, the Bihar government decided to recommend handing over the investigation to the CBI.

Rhea Chakraborty, the main accused in the case registered in Patna, has approached the Supreme Court to transfer the case to Mumbai.

