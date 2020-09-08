Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Late star's fans overjoyed with Rhea Chakraborty’s arrest; Call it victory of truth

In a major development in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, Rhea Chakraborty has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau today. The lady, who has been interrogated by NCB in the illegal drugs angle for three days, has now been formally taken into custody and has been taken for the medical test. In fact, as per the recent development, Rhea will be produced before the magistrate via video conferencing in the evening today. While Rhea’s arrest has given the case a new direction, Sushant’s massive fan army is elated with this new development.

Ever since the news of Rhea’s arrest surfaced, social media is inundated with messages hailing the decision. In fact, the late actor’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti also lauded the development and wrote, “#GodIsWithUs”. On the other hand, a Twitter user wrote, “It is a moment of great satisfaction not only for me but for the entire country that Rhea Chakraborty has been arrested by NCB. It reminds me of a Hindi Bollywood song "Sachchaai chhup nahin sakti Banaawat ki usoolon se". In fact, it is a victory of Truth over Falsehood.”

Another user shared a pic of the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor and tweeted, “Rhea Chakraborty has been arrested by the Narcotics Bureau under sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. #GodIsWithUs #RheaArrested. He will be happy now.”

Take a look at tweets hailing Rhea Chakraborty’s arrest:

We all have made it possible !!!

Rhea chakraborty arrested by NCB after 3 days of grilling .Finally #RheaArrested pic.twitter.com/C8C0gXkye6 — Sadhana Aluvaka (@SAluvaka) September 8, 2020

He will be happy now pic.twitter.com/T6sPT0VKHq — Ganesh Bhat (@GaneshCBhat) September 8, 2020

@KanganaTeam di @shwetasinghkirt di @anky1912 di congratulations Now sir will have peace in soul Good will always win best important news best all fans happy al countries nest important Today news Rhea Chakraborty going to Jail best — Prateek sharma (@Prateek1017) September 8, 2020

Finally Rhea Chakraborty has been arrested#WorldUnitedForSSRJustice #RheaArrested

Kya hua uddhav ke rajya me ye kaise possible hua — gautam modi (@gautamdp) September 8, 2020

Rhea chakraborty is arrested. We won Ssrians. Finally that bitch will be behind bars and may she stays there for the rest of her life. The consequences of making Sushant life miserable. Now pay for it. Hope u get ur lessons now.#Warriors4SSR — Housna (@Housna24321193) September 8, 2020

For the uninitiated, Rhea has been the main accused in Sushant’s death. The actor was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14 and there have been several speculations about a foul play in the case.

